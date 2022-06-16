Baton Rouge, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Sense Fitness & Co., whose fitness apparel empowers people to inspire themselves and those they encounter, has announced that it is now wholesaling its clothing line to boutiques and other businesses. The company, founded and managed by CEO Aaron Elzy, offers a collection of women's sports bras and leggings as well as tank tops, sleeveless hoodies, shorts, and sports joggers for men.





Sense Fitness



Sense Fitness is a leader in the athletic apparel industry, which was valued at $63B in 2021. At the center of its popularity lies in part the desire of a fitness enthusiast to feel good and look good at the same time. In other words, they may have to break a sweat in order to stay healthy, but they want to feel attractive while they are doing it. Sense Fitness explains that its clothing is purposely designed to give the wearer a boost of confidence about their appearance whether they are on the treadmill, jogging in a park, or working a speed bag.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer our gym clothing line wholesale, as this ultimately means that more fitness lovers will be able to enjoy how they look and feel as they exercise," says Sense Fitness. "As for our customers, we hope that they will be able to leverage our wholesale prices to grow their own businesses and customer bases."

Sense Fitness reveals that it is making plans to explore the potential that the Metaverse will have for its online sales. "It is remarkable technology, and we want to utilize it so that our customers can have fun shopping on our website. We are continuing to strategize how to bring the Metaverse into our company's marketing campaign so that our fitness apparel can reach a wider customer base."

Sense Fitness says that while its sales are growing and helping it to scale faster, it will in the end always be about one thing: helping people to live better lives.

"We are thrilled by the success we have found in such a short time," Sense Fitness states. "We will, however, continue to focus on what is most important: encouraging people to take care of their bodies through exercise and to feel good about themselves as they do it."

Sense Fitness was founded by CEO Aaron Elzy.

