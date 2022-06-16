Santa Fe, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - WendyYellen.com has launched a service that helps entrepreneurs and business owners to drive growth through a signature Deep Transformational Method (DTM). Using the tool of Eidetic Imagery, DTM can help them overcome their barriers to enhanced business and personal success. The pandemic has taken a toll on solopreneurs and small business owners. In a survey conducted by the Center for Economic and Business Research and Opinium, over 92% of business owners said they had experienced mental health issues over the past two years. At least 40% said that they felt it would take longer to recover from their psychological problems than their financial setbacks during the pandemic.

DTM involves working in a systematic and targeted manner through Eidetic Images to trigger a transformational process and deep inner healing. Each person has hundreds of Eidetic Images stored in their mind, which are associated with moments of great joy, trauma, and recurring events. The approach involves the correct use of Eidetic Imagery in a certain sequence to organically direct clients away from destructive habits and patterns that hold them back. It is based on many concepts related to the most recent developments in neuroscience, neuropsychology, traditional and non-traditional forms of psychotherapy, meditation, and other types of therapeutic and spiritual practices.

Traditional psychotherapy involves revisiting past experiences to attain closure and move on. DTM instead focuses on recovering the parts of a person that are shrouded by their history and persistent behavioral patterns.

Wendy Yellen has been consistently named one of the Top Three International Experts in the field of Eidetics since 2006. Originally trained as a psychotherapist, Wendy worked closely with Dr. Akhter Ahsen, who is known as the "Father of Eidetics," and after three years of training, received certification as an Eidetic therapist in 2006. WendyYellen.com has almost 45 years of experience using DTM to help people become the best version of themselves.

Commenting on how DTM can help business owners, Wendy Yellen said, "The Deep Transformational Method works with a person's deeper consciousness to dissolve emotions like fear, anger, and lack of confidence. It helps to bridge the gap between how a person presents to the world and how they feel internally about themselves. The outcome of the process is that there is a change in the way people hold themselves in the world. Through my practice, I have helped many business owners to overcome procrastination, self-doubt, fear of failure, and lack of focus that have kept them from achieving their full business potential."

By using DTM, clients can bypass the mental barriers preventing them from achieving their full potential in business and relationships. Of course, they might have already attained a certain degree of success. Still, with the use of the Deep Transformational Method, they can unleash their original genetic capacity.

