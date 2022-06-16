Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) -Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results from its Annual and Special Shareholder's Meeting (the "AGM") held on June 16, 2022 in Markham, Ontario.

A total of 20.77 million common shares, representing approximately 51.04% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the AGM. Golden Share shareholders voted strongly in favour of each item of business put before the AGM, with over 99.97% of the votes being cast in favour of each of the appointment of Kreston GTA LLP as auditors, the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan and the election of each of Zhen Huang, Wes Roberts, David Graham, Nick Zeng, Caitlin Carpe and Demin (Fleming) Huang as directors for the ensuing year.

About Golden Share

Golden Share is a natural resource company exploring in Ontario, Canada. Golden Share plans to commence drilling the best primary targets of the Ogoki Project for diamonds, and the Kagiami Project for base metals, mainly copper and nickel, key materials for clean energy development. The carefully developed drilling program, which could potentially lead to exciting discoveries, provides the possibly best rewards for exploration dollars in a short term.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.goldenshare.ca or contact:

Golden Share Resources Corporation

Fleming Huang, President

E-mail: info@goldenshare.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128068