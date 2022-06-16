Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Metaverse Advisory Group ("MAG") has worked alongside Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation ("Glenrose Foundation") to launch Glenrose Foundation's first ever NFT project as part of the Shining A Light event. This one-of-a-kind event will feature art and light installations that highlight the many dimensions of rehabilitation and will be showcased on June 16th, 2022 to June 19th, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta at the EPCOR Tower.

During this event, various artwork and light installations will be on display. One of the most unique pieces on display is called "Brain Storming". Brain Storming is a beautiful art piece, created by Olivia, a 13-year-old patient at the Glenrose Hospital. Olivia created this art using the Brain Computer Interface ("BCI") technology. BCI allows Olivia and other young patients at the Glenrose Hospital the opportunity to express themselves using only their minds.

BCI works by interpreting brain signals and turning them into actions. Pediatric patients who have limited mobility or communication challenges can use BCI to interact with their environments, including playing video games, driving a remote-controlled car or creating art.

Olivia and her family have generously gifted Brain Storming, an invaluable piece of art, to the Glenrose Foundation so it can be converted into a Non-Fungible-Token ("NFT") by iMining. The artwork will be used for auction purposes to assist the Glenrose Foundation in raising the required funds so the foundation may continue to push boundaries and explore innovative ways to assist patients with mobility and communication challenges.

"We're excited to demonstrate the potential of BCI and other technologies to help reimagine human ability. With iMining's support, people around the world have the opportunity to view and purchase Olivia's artwork," says Mark Korthuis, President and CEO of the Glenrose Foundation.

Metaverse Advisory Group, a fully owned subsidiary of iMining, has been instrumental in strategizing on how the art work may be converted into an NFT. The NFT has been minted and is on showcase at the Glenrose Foundation's NFT Gallery in the Decentraland Metaverse (parcel number -43, -97) and is also displayed on Opensea at the following address:

https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/37857005056366768101367193488388950994989182441212648303865846267028715864065

"Non-fungible tokens help to corroborate the ownership of a unique image through the deployment of information on the blockchain. At the same time, the NFT market offers some of the best conditions for the sale and purchase of digital art today. The loss of hope is a path to nowhere. It is a pleasure and an honour to support Glenrose in this one-of-a-kind NFT project, which has become for many patients the hope for a joyful future" said Mr. Shroff the Chairman and CEO of iMining.

iMining and Glenrose Foundation continue to work closely together to create innovative opportunities to raise funds, to promote artists of the future and to find innovative ways of how technology may be used to assist patients with mobility and communication challenges.

For any questions, please contact info@imining.com

About the Glenrose Foundation

The Glenrose Foundation is the largest free-standing, comprehensive tertiary rehabilitation hospital in Canada, serving patients of all ages who require complex rehabilitation to enable them to participate in life to the fullest.

The Glenrose Foundation provides innovative equipment, programs and technology to help patients at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital recover, relearn life skills and rediscover their full potential. They work with the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital to identify what patients and staff need to enhance the rehabilitation journey through equipment, technology and research priorities. With almost 80,000 patient visits each year, the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital is the largest tertiary rehabilitation hospital in Canada.

For more information on the Glenrose Foundation, visit www.glenrosefoundation.com

About Shining a Light event:

The Shining a Light event takes place June 16-19 at EPCOR Tower in downtown Edmonton. Featuring captivating art and light installations, the event focuses on the impact of technology on rehabilitation.

More information can be found at https://shiningalight.ca/

About Metaverse Advisory Group Inc.

Metaverse Advisory Group is a virtual NFT based real estate company that develops and manages a portfolio of Virtual properties in major blockchain-based Metaverses including Decentraland and The Sandbox. It operates unique services including virtual property development, property management, and assisting companies with future of work, virtual events and meetings, marketing and advertising in the Metaverse.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining is a publicly listed Web3.0 technology company developing technology for Crypto Mining, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial Inc., an ATM Network and crypto OTC Trading Platform for individual and institutions.

iMining investments are directly linked to the Bitcoin Mining, Crypto Trading, Decentralized Finance ("DeFI") and Metaverse Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"). With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining looks to be a leader in accelerating the growth of Web3.0 for the enterprise market. The Company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

