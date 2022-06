Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a global specialty chemicals company, announced today it will raise prices by 20% for all rubber carbon black products manufactured in Europe and the Americas.

Payment terms will be reduced by at least 50% to conform with updated standards across the different regions. The changes will be effective for all shipments on or after Aug. 1, 2022, or as contracts permit.

"This price adjustment reflects increased manufacturing costs, environmental control investments and operating costs, as well as continued investments to ensure reliable supply," said Orion CEO Corning Painter. "Given the increased cost of feedstocks, payment terms need to be reduced to acceptable working capital levels. This will enable us to continue to deliver stable and reliable supplies to our customers."

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is made to customers' exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement, conduct electricity, increase durability, and add UV protection. Orion has innovation centers on three continents and 14 plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes in the industry. The company's corporate lineage goes back more than 160 years to Germany, where it operates the world's longest-running carbon black plant. Orion is a leading innovator, applying a deep understanding of customers' needs to deliver sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005652/en/

Contacts:

Wendy Wilson

Head of Investor Relations

Orion Engineered Carbons

Direct: +1 281-974-0155

wendy.wilson@orioncarbons.com

William Foreman

Director of Corporate Communications and Government Affairs

Orion Engineered Carbons

Direct: +1 832-445-3305

Mobile: +1 281-889-7833

william.foreman@orioncarbons.com