Mars food UK: Dolmio Recall Carbonara Pasta Sauce Pouch 150g & Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Stir-In 150g due to trace amounts of soy

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOLMIO is recalling 150g Dolmio Carbonara Pouch and Stir-in Pasta Sauces with specific Best Before Dates due to the presence of trace levels of undeclared soy in the product.

Product affected

The recall concerns only the products and Best Before Dates detailed below.

Image Product Best Before Dates https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841936/Mars_food_UK_Dolmio_Carbonara_Pouch.jpg Dolmio Carbonara

Pasta Sauce Pouch

150g 28.02.2023 and 01.03.2023 https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841937/_Mars_food_UK_Dolmio_Carbonara_Stir_Ins_.jpg Dolmio Carbonara

Pasta Sauce Stir-in

150g 26.04.2023 and 27.04.2023

Advice for consumers

Anyone with an allergy to soy should not consume these products.

If you are impacted by this recall please contact Dolmio consumer care on

Dolmio UK. Alternatively, you can call 0800 952 1234 (UK) or 1890 812 315 (Northern Ireland) for a full refund.