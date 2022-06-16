Kreation: TYGA Drops His Highly Anticipated Pharaoh-Inspired NFT Collection 17 June 2022 (5 pm BST)

'Ten Thousand TYGA' is the superstar's latest foray into the NFT space and his first into the world of contemporary CryptoArt with partners Kreation. As the trend for digital memorabilia explodes, TYGA creates a special NFT collection for his fans, inspired by the iconic tombs of ancient pharaohs with a techno-futuristic vibe.

LONDON, England, June 16, 2022, in collaboration with international rap star, TYGA, today announces the highly anticipated June 17, 2022 release of the 'Ten Thousand TYGA' (T10T) PFP NFT collection.

The collection consists of two parts - a 1/1 unique NFT being auctioned off, on June 17, 2022, exclusively on Magic Eden, and a 10,000-piece PFP collection minting live on June 18, 2022.

The Metaverse-ready collection, comprising 10,000 unique NFT artworks, is the creative vision of TYGA, whose longstanding fascination with the pharaonic tombs of ancient Egypt has found strong expression in other creative projects. Infused with hip-hop cool and a rich, techno-futuristic vibe, this NFT collection came to life through TYGA's close collaboration with HOFA Galleryartists Bran Symondson, 25m42 and Leo Caillard.

Commenting on the significance of this collection, Kreation co-founder Elio D'Anna says, "NFTs are redefining how things are done in the worlds of music and art. And T10T is a sterling example of the accelerating trend of NFT collectibles in the global music industry."

D'Anna adds, "Fans want richer and more personalised engagement with their musical idols, and this collection delivers just that, both in the real world and the Metaverse. Tyga's new NFT collection will take his engagement with fans to a whole new level, and Kreation is proud to be part of making it a reality."

Designed to be more than simple digital collectibles, each NFT artwork doubles as a secure digital pass to exclusive IRL benefits including access to unreleased tracks, unseen behind-the-scenes materials, and a signed real-life print of the NFT. They also grant early access to the rap star's new releases and a coveted cameo spot in his videos.

In addition to Metaverse connectivity, these soon-to-be-released NFT artworks also have built-in play-to-earn (P2E) functionalities, which are activated once connected to gaming platforms using wearables. Furthermore. with varying levels of rarity, each artwork is eminently distinct and primed to serve as online and Metaverse avatars for collectors.

The T10T NFT Collection will be available exclusively on the Magic Edenlaunchpad, which boasts over 800k unique users per day, making it the second-largest NFT marketplace behind Opensea and the largest on the Solana Blockchain.

Kreation and TYGA drop the 'Ten Thousand TYGA' 17 June 2022 at 5 p.m. (BST).

Notes to Editors

TYGA

The 33-year-old American Rapper of Afro-Jamaican and Vietnamese descent emerged on the music scene in his late teens to early twenties and has sold over 600,000 albums and 12 million singles. He is also a social media sensation, entrepreneur and Metaverse enthusiast. In 2021, he worked closely with a popular metaverse gaming company as their Pioneering Experience Officer, a stint which saw him become a character in the company's gaming universe. The multi-talented performing artist also has a clothing line inspired by ancient Egyptian art which took the world of streetwear by storm in the mid-2010s.

Kreation

Kreation is a platform which offers seamless access to ultra-rare and limited edition NFT artworks created in close collaboration with emerging and established contemporary artists as well as icons of pop culture including entertainers, musicians, and world-renowned athletes. Built on the Metaplex Protocol and in partnership with Magic Eden, Kreation is also a one-stop hub for acquiring, collecting, and trading NFT artworks.

