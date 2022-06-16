A platform where start-ups earn an accredited status to meet investors, industry experts and fellow entrepreneurs

Monaco, French Riviera--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Monaco Foundry, an impact focused global start-up incubator and brain trust of leaders and industry experts, is launching a platform which consists of a community, a mobile application and web-based dashboard for entrepreneurs.

The Entrepreneur's Club

During May 2022, the Monaco Foundry launched "The Entrepreneur's Club", a community to be the first informed on any future development of the platform. The Community is divided into two sections: a public server anyone can join and a private one with all senior partners of the Monaco Foundry only accessible to Access Key Holders.

Shanka Jayasinha, Senior Partner at Monaco Foundry, said, "The Entrepreneur's Club aims to help bridge the gap between the corporate world and young entrepreneurs."

MyFoundry App

With the mission of increasing the success rate of early-stage companies, the first MVP of the "MyFoundry" App will be released on June 30th, 2022. The App connects start-ups and investors with its proprietary accreditation to assess and support a start-up in its journey. This accreditation process helps start-ups progress, increase transparency and facilitate investors' decision-making. Once accredited, the platform will provide a range for the company's valuation, its investor prospectus and fact sheet and put them in front of the investors with matching criteria.

The Monaco Foundry's plan is to build the largest ecosystem of accredited start-ups where entrepreneurs can connect with the right stakeholders seamlessly. The Company's vision in launching the first MVP of their app is to create a global ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, and service providers. This ecosystem aims to increase the success rate of innovative start-ups by offering insights into SMEs.

The Monaco Foundry's commitment to inclusion and diversity is illustrated by having a significant amount of portfolio companies having either a female founder or co-founder.

Fabrice Marquet, co-Founder of Monaco Foundry, said, "Our model is solely focused on long-term value creation, we share the risks and the rewards with all the entrepreneurs through our partnership. Our primary mission and passion are to improve both the lives of others and the condition of our planet."

About Monaco Foundry

Headquartered in Monaco, Monaco Foundry is a creative brain trust of leaders and industry experts across the world. We share a common goal of increasing the success rate for early-stage companies with founders who demonstrate generosity of spirit and with sustainable innovations that can positively impact the lives of people and our planet.

Created by a team of serial entrepreneurs, former senior government advisers and Fortune 500 executives, businesses and investors can access a wider net of investment opportunities via a community with an integrated proprietary accreditation process.

monacofoundry.com

For media enquiries:

Celine Brill

celine@monacofoundry.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127959