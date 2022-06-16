Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. (CSE: BNSL) ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update to its operations related to the launch of its BNSL-Concierge Platform (the "Platform") in February, 2022. As of June 16, 2022, the Corporation has placed the Platform in over 30 hotels, representing over 2,900 rooms. The hotels using the Platform include high-end boutique hotels in New York City and Miami and also include properties connected to well known hotel brands throughout Florida, New York State, New Jersey and Southern Ontario.

"In the face of many challenges including staffing issues and competition, hotel operators have expressed their urgent need to improve the guest experience while adding incremental revenue to their operations. We have listened and adapted our technology, business models and processes to seize the opportunity. We believe our Hotel division will have a significant impact on revenue growth in the coming months as more and more hotels turn to BnSellit for the answer. BnSellit will continue to earn revenue from transaction fees on guest purchases and experience bookings and plans to earn additional monthly per room usage fees for BnSellit maintenance, housekeeping and virtual concierge services," says Tony Comparelli - CEO, BnSellit Technology Inc.

Announcement of New Directors and New Chief Financial Officer

The Corporation also announces that effective June 16, 2022, Mr. Evan Baergen and Ms. Charlotte Janssen have been appointed as directors of the Corporation, and Mr. Corey Heerensperger has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, following the resignation of Mr. James Chepyha as a director and Ms. Sian Bolton as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

Evan Baergen is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a director and CFO of Axiom Capital Advisors Inc. and has been active in a broad spectrum of enterprises encompassing various business sectors, including manufacturing, technology, consulting and service industries and specifically with the implementation of leading-edge technology projects.

Charlotte Janssen is a practicing lawyer specializing in the provision of commercial advice to business owners worldwide and was previously a director of the Corporation. Ms. Janssen serves as a director of numerous private companies and community organizations and is past chair and council member of the International Law Section of the Canadian Bar Association and Ontario Bar Association.

Corey Heerensperger has held chief financial and executive positions for public and private companies for over forty years, providing financial reporting, oil and gas forensic investigations and general consulting services to public and private clients in the energy and hospitality industries. Mr. Heerensperger holds a B. Comm. degree from the University of Alberta and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

The Corporation thanks Mr. Chepyha and Ms. Bolton for their valuable contributions, and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

For further information, please contact:

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer

Email: tc@bnsellit.com

Tel: 416-720-8677

https://bnsellit.com/

