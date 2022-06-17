- (PLX AI) - Millicom raised $746 million at $10.61 per share, or SEK 106 per SDR.
- • The Rights Offering was oversubscribed by 75.3%
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (TIGO)'s rights offering fully subscribed
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION...
