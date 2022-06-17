Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q16U ISIN: CH0039542854 Ticker-Symbol: MEF1 
Lang & Schwarz
17.06.22
07:25 Uhr
6,860 Euro
+0,060
+0,88 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCH GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7806,94007:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2022 | 07:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Executive Board

MCH Group: Change in the Executive Board

Andreas Eggimann, Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO) and member of the Executive Board, has decided to leave MCH Group in the course of the summer to take on a new professional challenge. Andreas Eggimann joined MCH Group on 01.11.2019 and under his leadership has continued to drive forward the digitalisation of the company and its service offerings as well as the further development of ICT with sound expertise and great commitment. The Board of Directors and the management deeply regret his departure and thank him for his good and valuable performances. The search process for his successor has been initiated.

  • Ad hoc announcements (https://www.mch-group.com/en/investors/ad-hoc-announcements/)
  • News (https://www.mch-group.com/en/news/)


Media contact:
MCH Group Ltd.
Corporate Communications
Emanuel Kuhn
+41 58 206 22 43
emanuel.kuhn@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com


MCH GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.