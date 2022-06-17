Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), an autonomous mobility systems leader, has announced the signing of a three-party cooperation agreement with Michelin, a global tire industry and sustainable mobility leader, and beti, an autonomous mobility network operator, specializing in tourist and rural areas.

The aim of the agreement is to speed up the development and trials of solutions either with or without tires that are installed on the NAVYA's self-driving shuttles and deployed in real-life conditions in a rural setting with the presence of a beti operator.

It enables Michelin, Navya et beti to pool their skills through the intermediary of Movin'On, the world's leading ecosystem for strategic anticipation and co-innovation, with the objective of promoting sustainable mobility, and to face the challenges presented by contact between the vehicle and the road by co-developing connected, airless solutions and data management.

The partnership between two autonomous mobility specialists and a world player in the field of sustainable mobility allows for the building of a solid value chain which is indispensable for the development and the strengthening of the autonomous, shared mobility sector.

In this way NAVYA and beti are continuing their operational and strategic collaboration, building on the success of their previous trials conducted together in the Val de Drôme and Val Thorens.

They are glad to share their skills with the Michelin Group to create a real ecosystem of excellence for autonomous mobility that is both sustainable and inclusive and firmly established in the regions.

This first practical collaboration is the result of a number of exchanges which took place between the Michelin, Navya et beti teams within the framework of their active participation in Movin'On.

"By means of this partnership, Movin'On provided the three individual companies with a platform that was conducive to the strategic anticipation of tomorrow's mobility markets and the carrying out of sustainable mobility experimentations, according to each company's strategic needs and their fields of excellence. The complementarity of their respective skills shows how co-innovation has become the driving force behind mobility as a factor of progress. This first experiment in the field of autonomous mobility initiated by a number of Movin'On partner companies is promising in terms of impact which we welcome all round."

Erik Grab, Director of Movin'On

"The Michelin Group has always been a pioneer in the field of sustainable mobility which makes it well placed to develop solutions relating to autonomous mobility. Shared autonomous transportation has already become an essential pillar of sustainable mobility for the coming years and its history is being written today. We at Michelin are convinced that collaboration is an excellent means of keeping industrial players at the cutting edge of strategic technologies. The partnership with NAVYA and beti, both experts in their fields, is a perfect illustration of this. NAVYA's technological and industrial lead is already proven through its design, production and deployment of its shuttles more than 200 have been trialed worldwide and beti is an active and recognized leading operator in the development of rural mobility. We all share the same vision and imperative to bring about sustainable and inclusive mobility for the benefit of all."

Emmanuel Custodero, Scientific Director, Michelin Group

"Hand-in-hand with NAVYA and Michelin, beti is continuing in its aim to bring safe, efficient autonomous mobility to the people who live in rural regions. By being at the heart of such partnerships which capitalize on our respective synergies, beti will play its part in creating experiences and services that will shape the mobility of people and goods in the years to come."

Benjamin Beaudet, Managing Director of beti

"The partnership with beti and the Michelin Group enables us to strengthen our technological and commercial leadership in the best conditions, with opportunities to create new related services that respond to the expectations of both professionals and general users in a way that is constantly improving. It is a major advantage for NAVYA to be able to benefit from the means, expertise, infrastructure and global reputation of the Michelin Group, which embodies another step in our pursuit of strategic development toward competitiveness and growth."

Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya

About Movin'On

Movin'On is the world's leading ecosystem of strategic anticipation and co-innovation for sustainable mobility. It brings together more than 300 key stakeholders in the field of sustainable mobility, both public and private, collective and individual: multinationals, startups, cities, countries, communities, international organizations and academics.

Movin'On makes it easier to anticipate market trends and accelerates co-innovation and concrete solutions for a more sustainable kind of mobility.

Throughout the year the Movin'On ecosystem organizes events, both virtual and in person with a view to moving its projects forward.

For further information, visit our website: www.movinonconnect.com

About Michelin

Michelin's ambition is to improve the mobility of its customers over the long-term. As a leader in the mobility domain, Michelin designs, manufactures and distributes tyres best-suited to customers' needs and uses, as well as services and solutions to enhance vehicle efficiency. Michelin also offers its customers ways to enjoy unique experiences during their journeys and when travelling. In addition, Michelin develops high-tech materials for many sectors of activity. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, Michelin has offices in 177 countries, employs 124,760 people and operates 68 tyre factories which together produced around 173 million tyres in 2021 (www.michelin.com).

MICHELIN GROUP MEDIA RELATION: +33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22 7J/7J www.michelin.com @MichelinPress 27 cours de l'Ile Seguin, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

About beti

beti is a spin off of bertolami, a family-run firm that has been a mobility operator in the rural regions of France for 70 years. Since 2019 beti has been deploying automated mobility networks in sparsely populated regions and tourist areas. It has participated in two world premiers, namely the operation of NAVYA self-driving shuttles on the flat surfaces of the Val Thorens ski resort and the provision of automated rural mobility over the whole of the Crest Val de Drôme area. beti uses a systematic approach to develop its expertise in association with players such as Eurovia, a subsidiary of the Vinci Group, and the MACIF, leader of the autonomous vehicle community of interest within Movin'On.

Press contact: Benjamin Beaudet, +33 (0) 6 76 92 37 07, benjamin.beaudet@bertolami.fr

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya). Further details: www.navya.tech

