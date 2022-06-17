Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: COMBINATION OF SHARES

NOTICE, JUNE 17, 2022 SHARES BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: COMBINATION OF SHARES A total of 2,689,934 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 20, 2022 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj's share: Trading code: BONEH ISIN code: FI4000260583 Orderbook id: 150292 Number of shares: 9,671,459 Trading ends in new shares: Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: BONEHN0122 ISIN code: FI4000522826 Orderbook id: 257545 Last trading date: June 17, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260