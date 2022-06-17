Anzeige
Freitag, 17.06.2022
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop“!
17.06.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: COMBINATION OF SHARES

NOTICE, JUNE 17, 2022 SHARES

BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: COMBINATION OF SHARES

A total of 2,689,934 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 20, 2022 on
First North Growth Market Finland. 

Identifiers of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj's share:

Trading code: BONEH
ISIN code: FI4000260583
Orderbook id: 150292
Number of shares: 9,671,459



Trading ends in new shares:



Identifiers of the new shares:

Trading code: BONEHN0122
ISIN code: FI4000522826
Orderbook id: 257545
Last trading date: June 17, 2022




Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
