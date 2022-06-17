PGS ASA: Conditional Award of Carbon Storage Acquisition Contract

June 17, 2022, Oslo, Norway: PGS has received a conditional award for an acquisition contract over the Smeaheia carbon storage site in the North Sea, operated by Equinor. Acquisition is scheduled to start in August 2022 and expected to complete in September same year.



"We are very pleased with another carbon storage acquisition contract by Equinor. Earlier this year we acquired data for the Northern Lights JV DA, one of the pioneering carbon transport and storage companies in Europe. The Northern Lights contract was awarded to us by Equinor, on behalf of the Northern Lights JV, and the seismic acquisition program was completed with great success. We really appreciate this repeat business from a very important client," says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.



Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

PGS ASA

