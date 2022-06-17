Anzeige
17.06.2022 | 08:16
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 17

17 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 98,831
Weighted average purchase price paid: 348.0575 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 360.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 343.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,530,041 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,561,382, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
155360.00 08:10:0100059487412TRLO0LSE
201360.00 08:10:0100059487413TRLO0LSE
716360.00 08:10:0100059487414TRLO0LSE
310360.00 08:10:0100059487415TRLO0LSE
334359.50 08:10:0100059487416TRLO0LSE
1490359.50 08:10:0300059487417TRLO0LSE
253360.50 08:12:0200059487464TRLO0LSE
570360.50 08:12:0200059487465TRLO0LSE
638360.50 08:12:0200059487466TRLO0LSE
600358.00 08:16:1900059487734TRLO0LSE
600358.00 08:16:1900059487735TRLO0LSE
207358.00 08:16:1900059487736TRLO0LSE
600357.50 08:20:0500059488035TRLO0LSE
998357.50 08:20:0500059488036TRLO0LSE
1615355.00 08:31:5500059489048TRLO0LSE
815354.50 08:34:0200059489440TRLO0LSE
587354.50 08:34:0200059489441TRLO0LSE
190354.50 08:34:0200059489442TRLO0LSE
577353.50 08:46:5800059490542TRLO0LSE
951353.50 08:50:5800059490860TRLO0LSE
433353.00 08:57:4400059491227TRLO0LSE
600353.00 09:11:3500059492157TRLO0LSE
352353.00 09:11:3500059492158TRLO0LSE
332352.50 09:16:4700059492433TRLO0LSE
1076352.50 09:16:4700059492434TRLO0LSE
404351.50 09:25:1100059492924TRLO0LSE
906351.50 09:29:4600059493212TRLO0LSE
443350.00 09:37:3500059493587TRLO0LSE
445350.00 09:50:1700059494210TRLO0LSE
518350.00 09:50:5000059494292TRLO0LSE
1196349.50 09:52:4700059494561TRLO0LSE
200349.50 09:52:4700059494562TRLO0LSE
59347.50 10:06:0100059495696TRLO0LSE
1200347.50 10:06:0100059495697TRLO0LSE
297347.50 10:06:0100059495698TRLO0LSE
314347.00 10:30:0200059497440TRLO0LSE
1474347.00 10:30:0200059497441TRLO0LSE
356346.50 10:33:4000059497906TRLO0LSE
510346.50 10:33:4000059497907TRLO0LSE
986346.50 10:33:4000059497908TRLO0LSE
1360345.00 10:49:2800059499411TRLO0LSE
35345.00 10:49:2900059499412TRLO0LSE
1316345.00 10:49:2900059499413TRLO0LSE
1314345.50 10:50:4400059499562TRLO0LSE
770345.00 10:51:2800059499608TRLO0LSE
767345.00 10:51:2800059499609TRLO0LSE
808345.50 11:00:1200059500065TRLO0LSE
582345.50 11:00:1200059500066TRLO0LSE
1614347.50 11:13:1500059500883TRLO0LSE
957347.50 11:25:1500059501591TRLO0LSE
600347.50 11:25:1500059501592TRLO0LSE
12347.50 11:25:1500059501593TRLO0LSE
388347.00 11:47:4700059502879TRLO0LSE
1077347.00 11:55:1700059503127TRLO0LSE
1320347.00 11:55:1700059503128TRLO0LSE
1629346.50 11:55:1800059503130TRLO0LSE
1412348.00 12:07:1300059503706TRLO0LSE
160348.00 12:07:1300059503707TRLO0LSE
1686347.50 12:10:5500059503828TRLO0LSE
1323348.50 12:36:2500059504523TRLO0LSE
258348.00 12:43:5100059504741TRLO0LSE
1336348.00 12:43:5100059504742TRLO0LSE
468348.00 12:43:5100059504743TRLO0LSE
1548347.50 12:45:3900059504912TRLO0LSE
961348.50 13:17:5200059506289TRLO0LSE
615348.50 13:17:5200059506290TRLO0LSE
180348.00 13:21:3500059506422TRLO0LSE
1519348.00 13:21:3500059506423TRLO0LSE
149347.50 13:30:4400059506713TRLO0LSE
371347.50 13:34:3500059506838TRLO0LSE
415347.50 13:44:3200059507266TRLO0LSE
507347.50 13:44:3200059507267TRLO0LSE
152347.50 13:44:3200059507268TRLO0LSE
268347.50 13:44:3200059507269TRLO0LSE
1190347.50 13:44:3200059507270TRLO0LSE
127347.50 13:44:3200059507271TRLO0LSE
1118348.50 13:56:1600059507784TRLO0LSE
331348.50 13:56:1600059507785TRLO0LSE
49348.50 13:56:1600059507786TRLO0LSE
600348.50 13:56:1600059507787TRLO0LSE
600348.50 13:56:1600059507788TRLO0LSE
145348.50 13:56:1600059507789TRLO0LSE
1736348.00 13:56:3100059507795TRLO0LSE
1216347.50 14:00:1000059507987TRLO0LSE
398347.50 14:00:1000059507988TRLO0LSE
1527347.00 14:32:1600059509710TRLO0LSE
1586347.00 14:32:1600059509711TRLO0LSE
710347.00 14:32:1600059509712TRLO0LSE
608347.00 14:32:1600059509713TRLO0LSE
65347.50 14:33:1400059509798TRLO0LSE
500347.50 14:33:1400059509799TRLO0LSE
500347.50 14:33:3400059509848TRLO0LSE
500347.50 14:33:4400059509855TRLO0LSE
1450347.00 14:33:5600059509885TRLO0LSE
1499346.50 14:34:1100059509952TRLO0LSE
30347.00 14:39:0400059510244TRLO0LSE
500347.00 14:39:0400059510245TRLO0LSE
558347.00 14:39:0400059510246TRLO0LSE
315345.50 14:45:5600059510848TRLO0LSE
429346.50 14:53:1400059511583TRLO0LSE
178347.00 14:56:3100059511799TRLO0LSE
1243347.00 14:56:3100059511800TRLO0LSE
1347.00 14:56:3100059511801TRLO0LSE
312346.50 15:00:3100059512162TRLO0LSE
1239346.50 15:00:3100059512163TRLO0LSE
459347.00 15:00:3100059512164TRLO0LSE
10347.00 15:00:3100059512165TRLO0LSE
500347.00 15:00:3100059512166TRLO0LSE
326347.00 15:00:3100059512167TRLO0LSE
168345.50 15:04:5200059512608TRLO0LSE
426345.50 15:04:5600059512612TRLO0LSE
892345.50 15:06:4500059512836TRLO0LSE
1538345.50 15:06:4500059512837TRLO0LSE
96344.50 15:19:4000059514446TRLO0LSE
1202344.50 15:19:4000059514447TRLO0LSE
1298344.50 15:19:4000059514448TRLO0LSE
327344.50 15:19:4100059514468TRLO0LSE
600344.50 15:19:4100059514469TRLO0LSE
524344.50 15:19:4100059514475TRLO0LSE
370345.50 15:32:2100059515872TRLO0LSE
600345.50 15:32:2100059515873TRLO0LSE
451345.50 15:32:2100059515874TRLO0LSE
214345.50 15:35:3200059516585TRLO0LSE
1155345.50 15:35:3200059516586TRLO0LSE
155345.00 15:39:3200059517077TRLO0LSE
454345.00 15:41:5000059517450TRLO0LSE
436345.00 15:44:1800059517848TRLO0LSE
291345.00 15:44:1800059517849TRLO0LSE
287345.00 15:46:3000059518123TRLO0LSE
106345.00 15:46:3000059518124TRLO0LSE
442345.00 15:49:0600059518469TRLO0LSE
821345.00 15:49:1000059518485TRLO0LSE
1337345.00 15:49:1000059518486TRLO0LSE
168344.50 15:49:1200059518491TRLO0LSE
1301344.50 15:49:1200059518492TRLO0LSE
448343.50 15:59:3600059519382TRLO0LSE
168343.50 16:00:0400059519417TRLO0LSE
340343.50 16:00:0400059519418TRLO0LSE
387343.50 16:01:5100059519548TRLO0LSE
188343.50 16:01:5300059519550TRLO0LSE
860343.50 16:01:5300059519551TRLO0LSE
153343.50 16:02:1700059519580TRLO0LSE
153343.50 16:03:1800059519641TRLO0LSE
224343.50 16:04:2000059519752TRLO0LSE
1552343.50 16:05:2500059519855TRLO0LSE
169343.50 16:10:3000059520503TRLO0LSE
256343.50 16:10:3100059520504TRLO0LSE
168343.50 16:10:3100059520505TRLO0LSE
427343.50 16:11:4200059520654TRLO0LSE
153343.50 16:12:4200059520787TRLO0LSE
173343.50 16:13:4500059520866TRLO0LSE
74343.50 16:13:4500059520867TRLO0LSE
426343.50 16:15:3000059521108TRLO0LSE
211344.00 16:17:1600059521410TRLO0LSE
432344.00 16:20:0300059521854TRLO0LSE
199344.00 16:20:0300059521856TRLO0LSE
24344.00 16:20:3600059521985TRLO0LSE
332344.00 16:21:1400059522052TRLO0LSE
391344.00 16:22:4400059522253TRLO0LSE
324344.00 16:24:0500059522582TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
