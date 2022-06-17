Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

17 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 98,831 Weighted average purchase price paid : 348.0575 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 360.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 343.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,530,041 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,561,382, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 155 360.00 08:10:01 00059487412TRLO0 LSE 201 360.00 08:10:01 00059487413TRLO0 LSE 716 360.00 08:10:01 00059487414TRLO0 LSE 310 360.00 08:10:01 00059487415TRLO0 LSE 334 359.50 08:10:01 00059487416TRLO0 LSE 1490 359.50 08:10:03 00059487417TRLO0 LSE 253 360.50 08:12:02 00059487464TRLO0 LSE 570 360.50 08:12:02 00059487465TRLO0 LSE 638 360.50 08:12:02 00059487466TRLO0 LSE 600 358.00 08:16:19 00059487734TRLO0 LSE 600 358.00 08:16:19 00059487735TRLO0 LSE 207 358.00 08:16:19 00059487736TRLO0 LSE 600 357.50 08:20:05 00059488035TRLO0 LSE 998 357.50 08:20:05 00059488036TRLO0 LSE 1615 355.00 08:31:55 00059489048TRLO0 LSE 815 354.50 08:34:02 00059489440TRLO0 LSE 587 354.50 08:34:02 00059489441TRLO0 LSE 190 354.50 08:34:02 00059489442TRLO0 LSE 577 353.50 08:46:58 00059490542TRLO0 LSE 951 353.50 08:50:58 00059490860TRLO0 LSE 433 353.00 08:57:44 00059491227TRLO0 LSE 600 353.00 09:11:35 00059492157TRLO0 LSE 352 353.00 09:11:35 00059492158TRLO0 LSE 332 352.50 09:16:47 00059492433TRLO0 LSE 1076 352.50 09:16:47 00059492434TRLO0 LSE 404 351.50 09:25:11 00059492924TRLO0 LSE 906 351.50 09:29:46 00059493212TRLO0 LSE 443 350.00 09:37:35 00059493587TRLO0 LSE 445 350.00 09:50:17 00059494210TRLO0 LSE 518 350.00 09:50:50 00059494292TRLO0 LSE 1196 349.50 09:52:47 00059494561TRLO0 LSE 200 349.50 09:52:47 00059494562TRLO0 LSE 59 347.50 10:06:01 00059495696TRLO0 LSE 1200 347.50 10:06:01 00059495697TRLO0 LSE 297 347.50 10:06:01 00059495698TRLO0 LSE 314 347.00 10:30:02 00059497440TRLO0 LSE 1474 347.00 10:30:02 00059497441TRLO0 LSE 356 346.50 10:33:40 00059497906TRLO0 LSE 510 346.50 10:33:40 00059497907TRLO0 LSE 986 346.50 10:33:40 00059497908TRLO0 LSE 1360 345.00 10:49:28 00059499411TRLO0 LSE 35 345.00 10:49:29 00059499412TRLO0 LSE 1316 345.00 10:49:29 00059499413TRLO0 LSE 1314 345.50 10:50:44 00059499562TRLO0 LSE 770 345.00 10:51:28 00059499608TRLO0 LSE 767 345.00 10:51:28 00059499609TRLO0 LSE 808 345.50 11:00:12 00059500065TRLO0 LSE 582 345.50 11:00:12 00059500066TRLO0 LSE 1614 347.50 11:13:15 00059500883TRLO0 LSE 957 347.50 11:25:15 00059501591TRLO0 LSE 600 347.50 11:25:15 00059501592TRLO0 LSE 12 347.50 11:25:15 00059501593TRLO0 LSE 388 347.00 11:47:47 00059502879TRLO0 LSE 1077 347.00 11:55:17 00059503127TRLO0 LSE 1320 347.00 11:55:17 00059503128TRLO0 LSE 1629 346.50 11:55:18 00059503130TRLO0 LSE 1412 348.00 12:07:13 00059503706TRLO0 LSE 160 348.00 12:07:13 00059503707TRLO0 LSE 1686 347.50 12:10:55 00059503828TRLO0 LSE 1323 348.50 12:36:25 00059504523TRLO0 LSE 258 348.00 12:43:51 00059504741TRLO0 LSE 1336 348.00 12:43:51 00059504742TRLO0 LSE 468 348.00 12:43:51 00059504743TRLO0 LSE 1548 347.50 12:45:39 00059504912TRLO0 LSE 961 348.50 13:17:52 00059506289TRLO0 LSE 615 348.50 13:17:52 00059506290TRLO0 LSE 180 348.00 13:21:35 00059506422TRLO0 LSE 1519 348.00 13:21:35 00059506423TRLO0 LSE 149 347.50 13:30:44 00059506713TRLO0 LSE 371 347.50 13:34:35 00059506838TRLO0 LSE 415 347.50 13:44:32 00059507266TRLO0 LSE 507 347.50 13:44:32 00059507267TRLO0 LSE 152 347.50 13:44:32 00059507268TRLO0 LSE 268 347.50 13:44:32 00059507269TRLO0 LSE 1190 347.50 13:44:32 00059507270TRLO0 LSE 127 347.50 13:44:32 00059507271TRLO0 LSE 1118 348.50 13:56:16 00059507784TRLO0 LSE 331 348.50 13:56:16 00059507785TRLO0 LSE 49 348.50 13:56:16 00059507786TRLO0 LSE 600 348.50 13:56:16 00059507787TRLO0 LSE 600 348.50 13:56:16 00059507788TRLO0 LSE 145 348.50 13:56:16 00059507789TRLO0 LSE 1736 348.00 13:56:31 00059507795TRLO0 LSE 1216 347.50 14:00:10 00059507987TRLO0 LSE 398 347.50 14:00:10 00059507988TRLO0 LSE 1527 347.00 14:32:16 00059509710TRLO0 LSE 1586 347.00 14:32:16 00059509711TRLO0 LSE 710 347.00 14:32:16 00059509712TRLO0 LSE 608 347.00 14:32:16 00059509713TRLO0 LSE 65 347.50 14:33:14 00059509798TRLO0 LSE 500 347.50 14:33:14 00059509799TRLO0 LSE 500 347.50 14:33:34 00059509848TRLO0 LSE 500 347.50 14:33:44 00059509855TRLO0 LSE 1450 347.00 14:33:56 00059509885TRLO0 LSE 1499 346.50 14:34:11 00059509952TRLO0 LSE 30 347.00 14:39:04 00059510244TRLO0 LSE 500 347.00 14:39:04 00059510245TRLO0 LSE 558 347.00 14:39:04 00059510246TRLO0 LSE 315 345.50 14:45:56 00059510848TRLO0 LSE 429 346.50 14:53:14 00059511583TRLO0 LSE 178 347.00 14:56:31 00059511799TRLO0 LSE 1243 347.00 14:56:31 00059511800TRLO0 LSE 1 347.00 14:56:31 00059511801TRLO0 LSE 312 346.50 15:00:31 00059512162TRLO0 LSE 1239 346.50 15:00:31 00059512163TRLO0 LSE 459 347.00 15:00:31 00059512164TRLO0 LSE 10 347.00 15:00:31 00059512165TRLO0 LSE 500 347.00 15:00:31 00059512166TRLO0 LSE 326 347.00 15:00:31 00059512167TRLO0 LSE 168 345.50 15:04:52 00059512608TRLO0 LSE 426 345.50 15:04:56 00059512612TRLO0 LSE 892 345.50 15:06:45 00059512836TRLO0 LSE 1538 345.50 15:06:45 00059512837TRLO0 LSE 96 344.50 15:19:40 00059514446TRLO0 LSE 1202 344.50 15:19:40 00059514447TRLO0 LSE 1298 344.50 15:19:40 00059514448TRLO0 LSE 327 344.50 15:19:41 00059514468TRLO0 LSE 600 344.50 15:19:41 00059514469TRLO0 LSE 524 344.50 15:19:41 00059514475TRLO0 LSE 370 345.50 15:32:21 00059515872TRLO0 LSE 600 345.50 15:32:21 00059515873TRLO0 LSE 451 345.50 15:32:21 00059515874TRLO0 LSE 214 345.50 15:35:32 00059516585TRLO0 LSE 1155 345.50 15:35:32 00059516586TRLO0 LSE 155 345.00 15:39:32 00059517077TRLO0 LSE 454 345.00 15:41:50 00059517450TRLO0 LSE 436 345.00 15:44:18 00059517848TRLO0 LSE 291 345.00 15:44:18 00059517849TRLO0 LSE 287 345.00 15:46:30 00059518123TRLO0 LSE 106 345.00 15:46:30 00059518124TRLO0 LSE 442 345.00 15:49:06 00059518469TRLO0 LSE 821 345.00 15:49:10 00059518485TRLO0 LSE 1337 345.00 15:49:10 00059518486TRLO0 LSE 168 344.50 15:49:12 00059518491TRLO0 LSE 1301 344.50 15:49:12 00059518492TRLO0 LSE 448 343.50 15:59:36 00059519382TRLO0 LSE 168 343.50 16:00:04 00059519417TRLO0 LSE 340 343.50 16:00:04 00059519418TRLO0 LSE 387 343.50 16:01:51 00059519548TRLO0 LSE 188 343.50 16:01:53 00059519550TRLO0 LSE 860 343.50 16:01:53 00059519551TRLO0 LSE 153 343.50 16:02:17 00059519580TRLO0 LSE 153 343.50 16:03:18 00059519641TRLO0 LSE 224 343.50 16:04:20 00059519752TRLO0 LSE 1552 343.50 16:05:25 00059519855TRLO0 LSE 169 343.50 16:10:30 00059520503TRLO0 LSE 256 343.50 16:10:31 00059520504TRLO0 LSE 168 343.50 16:10:31 00059520505TRLO0 LSE 427 343.50 16:11:42 00059520654TRLO0 LSE 153 343.50 16:12:42 00059520787TRLO0 LSE 173 343.50 16:13:45 00059520866TRLO0 LSE 74 343.50 16:13:45 00059520867TRLO0 LSE 426 343.50 16:15:30 00059521108TRLO0 LSE 211 344.00 16:17:16 00059521410TRLO0 LSE 432 344.00 16:20:03 00059521854TRLO0 LSE 199 344.00 16:20:03 00059521856TRLO0 LSE 24 344.00 16:20:36 00059521985TRLO0 LSE 332 344.00 16:21:14 00059522052TRLO0 LSE 391 344.00 16:22:44 00059522253TRLO0 LSE 324 344.00 16:24:05 00059522582TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com