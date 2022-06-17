Anzeige
Freitag, 17.06.2022
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop"!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
17.06.22
08:06 Uhr
0,970 Euro
-0,044
-4,34 %
17.06.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 June 2022 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           125,000     175,000 
                            EUR1.010 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.866 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.976     GBP0.833 
 
                                    GBP0.843938 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.987706

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 702,524,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
London Stock Exchange 

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

