Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

17 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 June 2022 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 125,000 175,000 EUR1.010 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.866 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.976 GBP0.833 GBP0.843938 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.987706

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 702,524,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1158 1.010 XDUB 08:18:02 00059487921TRLO0 5055 1.008 XDUB 08:25:07 00059488413TRLO0 5273 1.002 XDUB 08:34:15 00059489477TRLO0 796 1.004 XDUB 08:34:15 00059489478TRLO0 2000 1.004 XDUB 08:34:15 00059489479TRLO0 2000 1.004 XDUB 08:34:15 00059489480TRLO0 4355 0.996 XDUB 09:22:50 00059492799TRLO0 269 0.996 XDUB 09:22:50 00059492802TRLO0 129 0.996 XDUB 09:22:50 00059492803TRLO0 140 0.996 XDUB 09:22:50 00059492804TRLO0 129 0.996 XDUB 09:22:50 00059492805TRLO0 821 0.995 XDUB 09:56:17 00059494773TRLO0 508 0.996 XDUB 09:56:17 00059494774TRLO0 2882 0.996 XDUB 09:56:17 00059494775TRLO0 5449 0.991 XDUB 10:09:18 00059495907TRLO0 2000 0.993 XDUB 10:09:18 00059495908TRLO0 1300 0.993 XDUB 10:09:18 00059495909TRLO0 40 0.993 XDUB 10:12:56 00059496153TRLO0 2770 0.993 XDUB 10:12:56 00059496154TRLO0 2749 0.993 XDUB 10:30:27 00059497492TRLO0 1600 0.993 XDUB 10:30:27 00059497493TRLO0 2362 0.992 XDUB 11:06:20 00059500486TRLO0 1200 0.992 XDUB 11:06:20 00059500487TRLO0 3218 0.993 XDUB 11:07:45 00059500605TRLO0 2000 0.993 XDUB 11:25:59 00059501622TRLO0 2000 0.991 XDUB 11:50:57 00059503008TRLO0 2000 0.991 XDUB 11:50:57 00059503009TRLO0 1361 0.987 XDUB 12:37:11 00059504538TRLO0 1236 0.988 XDUB 12:38:10 00059504558TRLO0 830 0.987 XDUB 12:40:15 00059504628TRLO0 2000 0.986 XDUB 12:48:01 00059505027TRLO0 3174 0.988 XDUB 13:12:36 00059506076TRLO0 2000 0.986 XDUB 13:29:52 00059506684TRLO0 2000 0.986 XDUB 13:47:46 00059507367TRLO0 562 0.986 XDUB 13:47:46 00059507368TRLO0 2845 0.986 XDUB 13:47:46 00059507369TRLO0 2166 0.986 XDUB 13:47:46 00059507370TRLO0 2000 0.986 XDUB 14:03:39 00059508092TRLO0 2000 0.982 XDUB 14:04:23 00059508106TRLO0 2000 0.982 XDUB 14:14:28 00059508566TRLO0 5637 0.980 XDUB 14:22:38 00059509099TRLO0 2000 0.982 XDUB 14:34:06 00059509942TRLO0 796 0.981 XDUB 14:37:06 00059510142TRLO0 3236 0.982 XDUB 14:37:06 00059510143TRLO0 2000 0.980 XDUB 14:48:26 00059511163TRLO0 1936 0.978 XDUB 14:51:13 00059511422TRLO0 3583 0.978 XDUB 14:51:13 00059511423TRLO0 5571 0.977 XDUB 15:17:48 00059513983TRLO0 1 0.977 XDUB 15:23:49 00059514987TRLO0 5269 0.978 XDUB 15:34:35 00059516390TRLO0 2000 0.978 XDUB 15:36:15 00059516680TRLO0 1574 0.978 XDUB 15:36:15 00059516681TRLO0 4727 0.977 XDUB 15:48:48 00059518409TRLO0 5006 0.976 XDUB 16:08:56 00059520296TRLO0 3287 0.976 XDUB 16:10:06 00059520480TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3287 86.60 XLON 08:27:58 00059488714TRLO0 2793 86.40 XLON 08:30:25 00059488940TRLO0 69 86.40 XLON 08:30:25 00059488941TRLO0 2896 86.20 XLON 08:38:36 00059489793TRLO0 2500 86.10 XLON 08:48:36 00059490677TRLO0 531 85.80 XLON 08:51:08 00059490881TRLO0 2500 86.00 XLON 08:51:08 00059490882TRLO0 83 85.80 XLON 08:57:21 00059491208TRLO0 1428 85.80 XLON 08:57:21 00059491207TRLO0 1344 85.80 XLON 08:58:38 00059491304TRLO0 2491 85.70 XLON 09:22:50 00059492801TRLO0 249 85.70 XLON 09:22:50 00059492800TRLO0 2781 85.30 XLON 10:01:10 00059495218TRLO0 646 85.50 XLON 10:05:14 00059495656TRLO0 2693 85.30 XLON 10:33:08 00059497842TRLO0 500 85.30 XLON 10:33:08 00059497841TRLO0 2500 85.50 XLON 10:36:05 00059498280TRLO0 1305 85.40 XLON 10:41:54 00059498779TRLO0 341 85.20 XLON 10:48:32 00059499367TRLO0 2816 85.20 XLON 10:48:32 00059499366TRLO0 2500 85.10 XLON 11:01:39 00059500213TRLO0 646 85.10 XLON 11:04:13 00059500335TRLO0 1000 85.10 XLON 11:06:20 00059500482TRLO0 751 85.10 XLON 11:06:20 00059500481TRLO0 941 85.10 XLON 11:06:20 00059500483TRLO0 500 85.10 XLON 11:06:20 00059500484TRLO0 1000 85.10 XLON 11:06:20 00059500485TRLO0 840 85.10 XLON 11:06:20 00059500488TRLO0 1363 85.20 XLON 11:08:21 00059500630TRLO0

