Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEQV ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Ticker-Symbol: IRES 
Frankfurt
17.06.22
08:03 Uhr
1,224 Euro
-0,010
-0,81 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2401,27609:01
Dow Jones News
17.06.2022 | 08:31
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Block listing Interim Review

DJ Block listing Interim Review

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Block listing Interim Review 17-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Schedule 5 

To          Regulation Department, 
           Euronext Dublin 
Date         17 June 2022 
AVS No 
 
Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically 
1       Name of applicant                               Irish Residential 
                                               Properties REIT plc 
                                               Irish Residential 
2       Name of scheme                                 Properties REIT plc 2014 
                                               Long Term Incentive Plan 
3       Period of return                                From 17/12 To 16/06/2022 
                                                  /2021 
4       Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return     4,721,499 
5       Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the   Nil 
       date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for) 
6       Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period    125,000 
7       Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period    4,596,499 
 
Name of contact                                       Daragh O'Reilly (Davy) 
Telephone number of contact                                 +353 1 679 6363

Your attention is drawn to the Privacy Statement of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, accessible at: http://www.ise.ie/Privacy-Statement/. This outlines how and why your personal data may be processed by us when you, or a company with which you are connected, engage with us or avail of our services. If you are acting on behalf of a company engaging with or availing of the services of Euronext Dublin, you must ensure that our Privacy Statement has been brought to the attention of all persons whose personal data we may process in the course of our relationship with your company (e.g. agents, officers, employees and other personnel).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  168845 
EQS News ID:  1377431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1377431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.