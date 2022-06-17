DGAP-News: Mirovia AB / Key word(s): Bond/Regulatory Admission

Mirovia publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm



On 7 July 2021, Mirovia Nordics AB (publ) ("Mirovia") issued senior secured bonds in an amount of SEK 400,000,000 under a framework of SEK 800,000,000 (the "Initial Bonds"). On 15 June 2022, Mirovia issued additional senior secured bonds in an amount of SEK 400,000,000 under the same framework as the Initial Bonds (the "Subsequent Bonds"). The Initial Bonds and the Subsequent Bonds are jointly referred to as the "Bonds". Consequently, at the date hereof, Bonds in a total amount of SEK 800,000,000 have been issued under Mirovia's existing bond framework. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, Mirovia will apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm and the first listing day is expected to be on or about 21 June 2022. For the purpose of the admission to trading, Mirovia has prepared a listing prospectus, which has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus will be available at Mirovia's website https://mirovia.io and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website www.fi.se.



About Mirovia: Mirovia is a Nordic group that invests in entrepreneurial companies that offer software solutions and niche IT services. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with the goal of being an active owner and business partner of small and medium-sized companies that have continued autonomy of their operations. Mirovia Group's turnover amounted to over SEK 327 million pro forma in 2021. For more information, please contact: Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder, on e-mail sebastian@mirovia.io Peter Olofsson, CFO, on e-mail peter@mirovia.io www.mirovia.io This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

