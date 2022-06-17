- (PLX AI) - Nokian Tyres now says 2022 sales expected to decrease or to be at previous year's level, up from previous guidance of "to decrease significantly."
- • Still sees segments operating profit to decrease significantly compared to 2021
- • Says tire demand has remained good and Nokian Tyres has succeeded in implementing price increases to mitigate cost inflation
- • Says in second half of the year its tire supply will be severely limited by the sanctions, having a negative impact on segments operating profit
