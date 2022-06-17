Aspo Oyj: Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares

Aspo Plc

Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares



Aspo Plc has transferred 10 000 treasury shares on the basis of the Restricted Share Plan 2020. The transfer is based on the authorization given by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 6, 2022. The shares have been transferred without compensation according to the terms of Restricted Share Plan 2020.

After the transfer, Aspo Plc holds a total of 62 250 treasury shares.



Aspo announced the Restricted Share Plan 2020 in a stock exchange release issued on June 18, 2020.





