DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE has seen a strong bounce-back in trading after the worst of the COVID pandemic, with organic revenue growth of 18% y-o-y in FY22 and 14% versus FY20 (pre-COVID). The combination of organic growth and recent high-margin acquisitions generated underlying operating profit growth of 34% y-o-y with a margin approaching 11%. Organic order growth of 36% y-o-y has provided a strong order book entering FY23. With FY22 underlying EPS beating our forecasts, we upgrade FY23 and introduce FY24 estimates. We expect further M&A as discoverIE continues with its strategy to consolidate the fragmented electronics market.

