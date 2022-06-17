Fibocom Wireless Inc.; Acal BFi: Acal BFi signs new Pan-European agreement with Fibocom to enhance its specialist connectivity portfolio

Fibocom enhances Acal BFi's specialist portfolio of wireless solutions for highly integrated applications

Fibocom offers class-leading, industrial-grade wireless modules as well as a one-stop shop service, with the goal of achieving a perfect wireless experience for all

Available with the full technical and integration support of Acal BFi

Acal BFi and Fibocom will exhibit at the Embedded World 2022 trade-show, from June 21st to 23rd in Nuremburg, Germany . Visit the Acal BFi booth at Hall 5, stand 5-165 and the Fibocom booth at stand 5-155

WOKINGHAM, England, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acal BFi is pleased to announce the addition of Fibocom's 5G, smart and IoT module solutions to its communications portfolio. Acal BFi is a Europe-wide custom technology supplier and design partner for leading OEM's and technology companies, with a specialist portfolio of communications solutions.

Acal BFi's end-to-end services, combined with Fibocom's cutting-edge wireless modules, can bring reliable, secure, and intelligent connectivity solutions to every IoT application scenario, accelerating the digital transformation for all. The strategic collaboration provides greater accessibility of IoT solutions for a broader range of OEMs, system integrators, and end users.

Headquartered in China, Fibocom (Stock Code:300638) is a leading global supplier of wireless communication modules and solutions in the IoT sector. With over 22 years of expertise and engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology, Fibocom is able to provide a one-stop shop service and high-performance module solutions, including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, etc.

Already a trusted solutions provider for applications in key markets such as renewable energy, transportation, medical and industrial connectivity, Acal BFi look forward to collaborating and strengthening the partnership with Fibocom to expand an innovative portfolio of specialist wireless technologies, advanced IoT solutions and custom capabilities.

With their own IoT and Wireless Technology centre, Acal BFi employ a team of hardware design and software application engineers who support and collaborate with partners throughout the entire design, integration, and development process.

Lee Austin, Business Development Director at Acal BFi commented:

Acal BFi continues to lead by bringing pioneering products to market, enabling multiple market segments to further develop their technologies. The products offered by Fibocom are a true reflection of the market and the application needs of today and of tomorrow.

Fibocom are respected as one of the industry's leaders, continuing to develop seamless end-to-end solutions to support a fast-moving industry. We are hugely excited to now offer Fibocom's latest innovations to our customers.

Lars Thyroff, General Manager of Fibocom Wireless EU GmbH said:

Fibocom is pleased to engage with our new EMEA channel partner Acal BFi and their highly competent technical and commercial team. With our diverse portfolio of the latest leading LPWA, 4G & 5G technology products, we are confident that Fibocom and Acal BFi can help end customers develop their products and take their offerings to the market quickly, efficiently and in the most cost-efficient manner.

