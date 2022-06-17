Seoul Semiconductor Ranked Top

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a global optical semiconductor company, announced that Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys (hereafter referred to as Seoul) are Korea's #1 optical semiconductor (LED) companies and are among the world's #1 patent-powered companies.

Seoul is ranked first in the world in the ultraviolet (UV) LED field, developing and mass-producing these LEDs. It is ranked third in the visible-light LED category for the past two years. Its visible-light LEDs are widely used in lighting, displays, and automobiles. Seoul is on the path to being ranked #1.

Seoul is the only company in the world to offer the entire wavelength range from visible light to ultraviolet and infrared, in light-emitting diodes as well as laser diodes (VCSEL). In addition, Seoul is 100% vertically integrated with production capacity for all of these technologies: from wafers and chips to packages and modules.

Seoul is investing nearly $100 million in R&D every year and pouring out innovative LED technologies at a staggering rate. Its collection of patents is unrivaled in the LED industry.

Regarding technology patents, there are thousands of patents for applications related to other major industries. Almost none of the LED products in the world today can be produced unless Seoul approves the use of its patents.

Ready to leap to be #1 in the world with innovative 2nd generation technologies

LEDs recently sold on the market require a patent of Seoul for that enables 10,000+ hours of lifetime, the efficiency of 150 lm/W, and high-quality color quality (CRI 90+). Since Seoul's founder CH Lee started the company 30 years ago, he has worked tirelessly alongside his teams (and still is today) to develop a collection of patents that protects these new technologies and his company's future. Although we are not all created equal, CH Lee wants to show that there is hope and fair opportunity in the patent system for young people.

Lighting: good sleep, good memory, good eye health

Since the birth of the earth 4.5 billion years ago, the string of life has evolved under the influence of Sun's light. As a result, our human body operates on a 24-hour basis following the cycle of the sun. In the morning sunlight, the body releases the serotonin hormone to raise awareness. It releases the melatonin hormone under the influence of early evening sunlight to help us sleep. A good night's sleep removes waste from the brain, strengthens memory, and helps our body recover.

Many LED lighting products today produce a significant amount of blue light. This light makes it harder to fall asleep and sleep more deeply. In addition, exposure to excessive blue light can lead to myopia in children.

Seoul has conducted experiments with various institutions across the globe to prove the amazing benefits of SunLike. These studies confirmed that SunLike lighting prevents myopia, and improves sleep and working memory. This research was conducted by the Center for Clinical Investigation (CCI) at Brigham and Women's Hospital at Harvard University in the U.S, University of Basel in Switzerland, Seoul National University in Korea, and SERI Ophthalmology Institute in Singapore. For more information, visit Seoul Semiconductor's website (http://www.seoulsemicon.com/en/technology/sunlike/).

Automotive: WICOP LED Technology is required for communication by autonomous vehicles

For the safety of drivers and pedestrians, Vehicle to Everything (V2X) lighting technology recognizes and communicates with surrounding objects and is essential for self-driving cars. To realize V2X lighting technology, a new concept of WICOP technology with a robust structure without wires is essential. WICOP is already being adopted by nearly 10 percent in the headlights of top-brand cars in Europe, the U.S, and Korea, and is becoming the standard for all LEDs.

Displays: Ultra-high-definition micro and mini LED from TV to Tablet

Mini LEDs are used to increase the quality of LCDs, and WICOP LEDs that do not require existing wires are essential to use micro LEDs for wearable devices such as future watches and AR/VRs. WICOP was introduced to the world in 2015 by CH Lee to the global press at the Intercontinental Hotel in Shanghai, China. Today, this technology is adopted in nearly 20% of all displays. Seoul is the world's #1 player in Display.

Besides vaccines and other medical treatments, we need to find ways to prevent the virus from spreading. As newly mutated viruses continue to emerge, it is time for a fundamental solution to prevent the virus from entering the human body other than vaccines or treatments.

Some of Seoul's most recent studies have shown that Violeds technology kills 99% of Delta and Omicron variants in just one second. During the same experiment, a reduction in the number of viruses in the air was confirmed for more than 90% within 20-30 minutes, which can lead to significantly lower infection rates. For more information about this and other studies, please visit the Seoul Viosys' website(http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/applications/sterilization).

CH Lee's commitment and philosophy to technology development

CH Lee believes that in developed countries where patents are respected, industries develop more and people live better lives. The 18th-century industrial revolution lowered the poverty rate from 85% to 3% or less, and the infant mortality rate from 43% to 3%. The spread of the availability of electricity and the Internet decreased the illiteracy rate. Thus, information became universally accessible and eventually improved human rights. More importantly, the patent system brings 'fair opportunity' and creates a society with a little more hope.

It angers CEO Lee that there are still two-faced patent infringers prevalent who emphasize environmental, social, and corporate governance while selling obviously infringed products by changing labels or who are willing to buy infringing products for a cheap price. By defending his IP vigorously, he wants to give young people hope that fairness does exist. He will not cut his hair to show his fighting spirit and at the least encourage young people to keep their fighting spirit up as well.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 10,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phones, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. The company's world's first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all-direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural sun spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

