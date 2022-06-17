Surabaya, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Apedi's President, M. Irfantoro handed over the rights to 100ha of agricultural land to PT Mitra Sangkara Abadi (MSA) as part of the guarantee of the Agricultural cooperation between MSA and APEDI.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/128132_064c81f4041b4ab9_001full.jpg

The symbolic handover of 100ha of paddy fields managed by APEDI. The land area of 100Ha is currently divided in 3 different provinces, West Java, Banten and East Java.

APEDI President M Irfantoro, accompanied by the Chairman of APEDI East Java DPP Kusfandian and APEDI Secretary General M. Sabdo said, "According to the agreement with MSA in November 2021, APEDI will provide a lot of managed land as asset carried out by MSA. Funding is carried out in the form of tokens. This $MISA cage will have a significant impact on Indonesian agriculture. Currently, many Indonesian Farmers are struggling with capital and do not have access to financial institutions. Together with MSA, APEDI will bring financial inclusion directly to farmers with the $MISA Cage Token."

MSA itself, represented by CEO Agustino, said, "The Sangkara $MISA Token is indeed eager to bring financial inclusion with tokenization to marginalized groups who are not subject to financial inclusion, but have potential. Agriculture is a potential sector in Indonesia as an agricultural country.

With a total target of land under management of 100,000 Ha (One Hundred Thousand Ha) by the end of 2023, APEDI together with MSA will bring Indonesia to real food security. Not only land and investment, MSA according to its commitment at the beginning of the MOU, will bring digitalization to Indonesian agriculture.

It has started with its inaugural sale on NFT Agriculture at www.5harvest0.com which has been getting a lot of attention in Europe.

Furthermore, as the Offtaker of Agricultural Products for APEDI Members, MSA has prepared a marketplace for agricultural products through www.IndonesiaBIG.com. The program that will be launched is "Buy One Village". This will bring farmers a bargaining chip for their crops, and a much wider market than before.

