Datametica Solutions Pvt Ltd: Datametica Renews Data Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Datametica again validates its technical expertise in Data Engineering and Analytics. Achieving this renewal of Google Cloud Partner Specialization, Datametica again demonstrates continued success. This is evidence that Datametica continues to enterprises to realize their cloud transformation journey.

HARROW, England, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datametica, a global leader in data warehouse and ETL migration and modernization, announced that it renewed its Data Analytics Partner Specialization status in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program.

Datametica, a Google Cloud Partner, has proven its capability in delivering complete data and analytics solutions using the Google Cloud Platform. Datametica brings tools and technologies for data ingestion, streaming, querying, exploration, analysis, storage, data warehouse migration, and warehousing.

Dr. Phil Shelley, President of Datametica, says, "Data-driven decision making is the priority of every organization as they build a cloud-first digital future. At Datametica, we ensure our customers' success by simplifying and accelerating their modernization to GCP; so that they can drive innovation and business results with a data-driven business strategy. Google Cloud Data Analytics Specialization is a testimony to the results from the hard work of our team and the success of our customers."

Datametica is a preferred premier migration partner for enterprises moving their Data warehouses to the Google Cloud Platform. Datametica brings automation and expertise in transforming legacy Teradata, Oracle, Hadoop, Netezza, Datastage, Informatica, and other data technologies, to a GCP-based data warehouse, data engineering, and advanced analytics solutions. Using Eagle - Automated Data warehouse Assessment & GCP migration planning Product, Raven - Automated Workload (SQL, ETL & Script) Conversion Product , and Pelican - Automated Data Validation Product , Datametica delivers cost-effective and rapid migration to Google Cloud, enabling the adoption of cloud environments to drive business and technology outcomes.

Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program connect customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated strong technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and service areas.

To know more about the Datametica & Google Cloud partnership, visit: https://www.datametica.com/migration-to-gcp/

Media Contact:

Dr. Phil Shelley

info@datametica.com

+1 847-505-9933