A Spanish court has ruled that Spain's largest operational PV project - the 500 MW Nuñez de Balboa solar plant - occupies a piece of land that was illegally expropriated. Project owner Iberdrola must now shut down a large portion of the installation.From pv magazine Spain The High Court of Justice of the Spanish region of Extremadura has ruled that land was illegally expropriated to host the nation's largest operational PV plant, the 500 MW Nuñez de Balboa solar plant in Usagre, near Badajoz. The solar park's owner, Spanish energy giant Iberdrola, now must dismantle 60% of the facility. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...