17.06.2022 | 11:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sweden BuyersClub AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (313/22)

On request of Sweden BuyersClub AB, company registration number 559016-7838,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 20, 2022. 

The company has 6,514,761 shares as per June 17, 2022.

Shares

Short name:               BUY           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6,896,610        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015660287      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             259405         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559016-7838       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name         
----------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary
----------------------------
4040 Retail        
----------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner
Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)31-761 22 30.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
