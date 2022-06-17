Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has obtained a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and will be publicly traded on the TSXV under the symbol "CEI" on June 20, 2022. Note that certain "Coelacanth Arrangement Warrants" as further described below are not listed for trading but the underlying Coelacanth common shares ("Coelacanth Shares") will be listed on the TSXV once exercised. Each Coelacanth Arrangement Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Coelacanth Share up until June 30, 2022 at a price of $0.27 per Coelacanth Share. Upon listing there will be 376,213,015 Coelacanth Shares issued and outstanding, excluding 50,216,328 unexercised Coelacanth Arrangement Warrants currently outstanding.

Coelacanth was created as part of the Plan of Arrangement between Vermilion Energy Inc. and Leucrotta Exploration Inc. that closed on May 31, 2022. Coelacanth is led by Robert Zakresky as President and CEO and will be a growth-oriented entity with assets focused in the highly prolific Montney resource trend in the Two Rivers area of northeast British Columbia.

On June 10, 2022, Coelacanth closed a fully-subscribed non-brokered private placement of units to certain employees, directors, consultants and insiders of the Company for gross proceeds of $7,500,638.34. Each unit was comprised of one Coelacanth Share and one Coelacanth Share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Coelacanth Share at a price of $0.27 for a period of 5 years. 13,776,825 of the Coelacanth Shares issued under the offering were issued on a "flow-through" basis under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Coelacanth Shares are subject to certain resale restrictions under applicable securities laws, and 26,982,177 of the Coelacanth Shares are subject to escrow in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Assuming the 50.2 million Coelacanth Arrangement Warrants are exercised, the Company will have the following characteristics:

Approximately $80 million cash (no debt);

>140 net sections of Montney land;

Approximately 360 BOE/D of production; and

426.4 million Coelacanth Shares outstanding.

A Corporate Presentation on Coelacanth has been recently posted to its website at www.coelacanth.ca.

