OX Delivers, the innovative start-up developing EV trucks for Africa, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-million-pound grant by the UK Government. OX and its collaborators have now begun work on the Clean Logistics for Emerging African Nations (CLEAN) project to develop the purpose-designed OX electric truck. The total project investment will be £17.1m, over £8.5m of which is grant funded.

The OX truck has been engineered to tackle the tough terrain found in emerging markets, and will be designed to be shipped flat pack and assembled in-country. To ensure the truck is accessible for rural entrepreneurs transporting goods to market, OX Delivers maintains ownership of the vehicles and sells space on a pay-as-you-go basis. Maintaining ownership of the trucks shakes up the traditional automotive model which is typically focussed on meeting a price point on sale. At OX, the design and engineering focus is on lifetime ownership costs.

OX's first market of Rwanda is also the location for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) a fantastic opportunity to showcase the EV OX to VIPs and Heads of Government, and communicate the in-market success of the ongoing logistics business.

OX Delivers Managing Director Simon Davis said: "We are thrilled to announce further success for OX Delivers as recipients of this grant award. It is yet another example of continued confidence in our vision to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable transport, alongside tangible social benefits for our customers. We are grateful to the APC for their backing. This funding is vital in accelerating the development of our innovative low-carbon technology and business model."

The grant has been awarded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), a non-profit organization that facilitates U.K. government funding to research and development projects supporting the delivery of net-zero emission vehicles. Over the next 2 years, the funding enables OX Delivers to work in collaboration with Dana, Potenza, Coventry University, and FLAGS Software; they all bring a wealth of experience to the development of advanced, affordable EV technology as well as a digital ecosystem, to optimise operating costs and minimise capital expenditure.

APC Chief Executive Ian Constance said: "The projects receiving today's investment highlight the breadth of technologies needed to help the UK accelerate to net-zero emissions. They're reimagining not just vehicles, but transport in general. OX Delivers already enable traders in rural Rwanda to transport more goods to market with their mobility-as-a-service model using diesel trucks.

OX Delivers are a small UK company with big global ambitions manufacturing electric vehicles in the UK that are capable of managing some of the world's most challenging terrains. This not only supports CO2 reduction in Rwanda but also provides sustainable logistics for some of the world's most unforgiving road conditions. Global economic and environmental benefits will ensue, strengthening highly-skilled jobs and green growth, and radiating from a UK manufacturing base."

To build on the opportunity the APC19 funding presents, OX has just opened a funding round providing angel investors with the opportunity to join this exciting journey. For more information on EIS-eligible investment please visit: https://app.seedlegals.com/pitch/c_68xyChUiR3/OX-Global.

