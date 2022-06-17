- (PLX AI) - Nordic Waterproofing acquires 70% of VKP Holding Oy in Finland.
- • Company has 75 employees and annual turnover of EUR 9 million
- • The acquisition will, together with our existing Installation Services businesses, expand our geographical coverage of roofing services in the Finnish market, Nordic Waterproofing says
- • Nordic Waterproofing has an option to acquire remaining 30 percent of the shares in two tranches, the first in 2024 and the second in 2026
