actyv.ai, an AI-powered Enterprise SaaS platform with embedded Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment option for businesses, is looking to hire engineering talent from Eastern Europe.

The modular and highly configurable platform solves three primary problems of the B2B industry namely, 1) onboarding and off-boarding of channel partners by digitizing document collection and data validation, 2) comprehensive health report and an overall score for each distributor and retailer to improve quality of channel partners and 3) attractive payment terms to distributors and retailers through BNPL payment options backed by partner banks.

Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai, said, "Eastern Europe has long been a great catchment area for top tech talent. It is one of those regions with an abundance of trained engineers. I have personally experienced the high quality of workforce from this region. That is why we want to focus on Central and Eastern European countries like Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia, Bosnia, Lithuania, Estonia. Slovakia, Serbia, etc. while looking for people with significant skillsets." Before joining actyv.ai, Raghu was a founding management member of UiPath, which was founded in Bucharest, Romania.

"Our hiring philosophy is built on setting up the right culture. We believe in getting the best talent in the industry on board, giving them a purpose and direction in the organization before letting them chart their own path," says Raghu Subramanian. "Great businesses cannot thrive without the right people. Along with best-in-class salary and benefits, we promise you an opportunity to work on solutions that will redefine how enterprise supply chain ecosystem evolves, and business-to-business payments happen in the future," he adds.

After disrupting the B2B payments space in India, actyv is now in the process of expanding its operations globally by setting up operations in APAC, MENA, and Europe and is looking to expand its engineering talent pool in Europe. Select employees will work out of Dubai. actyv.ai, which recently received $5Mn in a pre-series A round from 1Digi Investment Management, Dubai, is also looking to raise its next round of funding from top global investors.

actyv.ai is looking for experienced Software Development Engineers (MERN stack), QA engineers, Product Managers and DevOps engineers from the region. Engineers looking for opportunities can apply from https://www.actyv.ai/careers.html or write to jobs@actyv.com

