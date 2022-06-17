Riyadh, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Saudi Arabian author and mechanical engineer, Mariam Sheriff, has released her first novel "The Deep: A Tale Beyond The Waves".

The book, which is available on Amazon and BookBub, tells the story of Stanley, a young man with a mysterious past who is thrust into an underwater world of sea creatures, sirens, and giant seashells. Kindle Unlimited customers can read the book for free.

Stanley's story is one of self-discovery and adventure. He must find the courage to face his past in order to save his friend and uncover the secrets of this strange new world.

"I'm so excited to share my debut novel with the world," says Sheriff. "It's been a labor of love, and I can't wait to see what readers think of it."

As a child, Sheriff says she was encouraged by her father to read widely and she has always been passionate about writing and literature.

With "The Deep: A Tale Beyond The Waves", Sheriff hopes to transport readers to a world of imagination and adventure.

About the Author:

Mariam Sheriff is a Saudi Arabian author and mechanical engineer. She was born and raised in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She graduated from Australia's Engineering Institute of Technology (EIT) with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Her hobbies include writing, reading, and snorkeling.

