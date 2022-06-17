Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co."' or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that it has completed construction and opened a fourth location for its Heal Wellness brand co-branded with Yamchops QSR in the heart of little Italy in downtown Toronto.

"Within five weeks of closing on the Heal Wellness acquisition we are pleased to announce that we have successfully opened a downtown Toronto location for the brand. The location expands our customer reach in an area that heavily populated and is demographical aligned to the brand, giving us tremendous opportunity in-store, as well as delivery," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. "Working alongside Heal founders Jay Zuccato and Jesse Davidson, with oversight from our Board of Directors and Management team, we have leveraged our physical space to rapidly and cost effectively open this new location. We are really excited by the team's execution to be able to open with significantly reduced capital requirements within five weeks. The co-branded location housing Heal and Yamchops, our two QSR brands under one roof is an example of how Plant&Co will quickly leverage assets and our infrastructure to accelerate our new team member's growth."

"We look forward to continuing to execute on our multi-branded restaurant business as we continue to accelerate our business organically and inorganically through accretive M&A."

About Heal Wellness

Prior to becoming a founding partner of Heal Wellness, Jay Zuccato possessed over ten years of experience working as a spokesperson alongside globally-distributed nutritional companies to market health and wellness foods. Long-time childhood friend and also a founding partner of Heal Wellness, Jesse Davidson, had five years of experience as a leader with Canada's top protein company, specializing in business systems and operations.

With these strong backgrounds and a passion for wellness, they came together to identify a need for quick-serve food innovation that supported a healthy lifestyle. In June of 2019, they responded to this need by opening the first Heal Wellness location in their hometown of Hamilton, Ontario with the goal of being at the forefront of the plant-based food revolution.

"Heal Wellness was created out of a passion and mission to serve quick, fresh plant-based wellness foods that power and support a busy, active lifestyle. Currently, we are pleased to offer a wide variety of smoothie bowls, smoothies, waffles, plant-based burgers, tea and coffee, with plans to introduce new products in the future. We are proud to highlight that every superfood ingredient in the Heal Wellness menu is carefully selected with the intention of fueling the body with a reduced ecological footprint," said Jay Zuccato, Co-founder of Heal Wellness.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Cutlet, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of plant-based food products through its brand portfolio of Holy Crap Foods, YamChops 'a plant-based butcher', LumberHeads Food Co., and Heal Wellness. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com, www.YamChops.com, www.LumberHeads.com, www.HealWellness.ca and www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind.

About LumberHeads Food Co.

LumberHeads was started as a response to a lack of plant-based snack options available to family and friends that struggled with dietary restrictions. Over the past 10 years, LumberHeads Kettle Corn has been continuously improved based on strong connections and feedback from our community - where the spirit of "together as one" comes alive! At LumberHeads, we are working to bring you quality foods that offer healthy alternatives with a focus on simple quality ingredients. The connection with our customers is what drives us! We hope you'll find our love of food delivers a little something special!

