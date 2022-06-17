Anzeige
O'KEY Group S.A.: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

DJ O'KEY Group S.A.: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 17-Jun-2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

O'KEY GROUP S.A.

société anonyme

Registered office: 6, rue Jean Monnet,

L-2180 LUXEMBOURG

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533

(the "Company")

confirms that at its Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

all resolutions were adopted.

Agenda of the General Meeting:

1. To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers, Société cooperative as approved statutory auditor of the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

2. To authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the approved statutory auditors of the Company.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US6708662019 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      OKEY 
LEI Code:    213800133YYU23T4L791 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  169168 
EQS News ID:  1378377 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
