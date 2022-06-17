DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG
Announcement on the Verification Opinion on the List of the Eligible Participants of the Share Incentive Scheme by the Board of Supervisors and Status of Internal Notification
The announcement is fully available at:
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020220617655517479746.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20Verification%20Opinion%20on%20the%20List%20of%20the%20Eligible%20Participants%20of%20the%20Share%20Incentive%20Scheme%20by%20the%20Board%20of%20Supervisors%20and%20Status%20of%20Internal%20Notification
Press Contact:
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
17.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|26610 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1378431 17.06.2022