Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding



Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Richard Hills

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Director

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI

2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares

Identification code GB00B0BDCB21

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

292.0p 32,500

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 32,500

- Price £94,899.00

Date of the transaction 15.06.22