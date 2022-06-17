Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, June 17
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Richard Hills
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Director
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Strategic Equity Capital plc
|LEI
|2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares
|Identification code
|GB00B0BDCB21
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|292.0p
|32,500
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|32,500
|- Price
|£94,899.00
|Date of the transaction
|15.06.22
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de