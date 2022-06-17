Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77 i ) ("Bosh" or the "Company"), a premier plant-based brands in the in-health food sector, provides the following update summary:

Recent Sales Activity

Beanfields

Safeway Nor California Division was just launched this month at 250 stores

HEB Launching two more SKUs (flavours of Beanfields Chips) at 340 stores

Fresh Market is launching Beanfields in September at 230 stores

Boosh US

Opened retail chain in the USA at Market of Choice (11 stores in Oregon). This will open up UNFI Pacific Northwest for independent accounts to purchase.

Opened up retail Chain Nugget Market (14 Stores in Nor Cal.) which will open up UNFI NOR Cal, we will be able to reach out to Nor Cal stores.

Boosh Canada

Save-On-Foods launched and selling through well

New shelf-stable Mac & Cheeze launching at Whole Foods Canada in July

Horizon Distributors will be listing all frozen lines. Currently only listed with UNFI so this will expose Boosh line to a lot of new retailers.

Luongo has agreed to launch frozen lines and shelf-stable Mac n Cheese to its 36 stores in Ontario.

Staffing Announcements and Updates

Greg Gilbert CFO Beanfields

Greg Gilbert has been named CFO of Beanfields and is an experienced finance leader focused on growing shareholder value as CFO for mid-stage food and beverage companies.

Greg's experience in the industry spans across start-up to multi-national strategic businesses; across dry, frozen, and fresh categories, and across all market channels, including in-depth experience scaling/incubating emerging/natural brands.

Greg has served as Chief Financial Officer of Beanfields since Q1 2020 where he led the work to optimize the business model; utilizing his depth of experience and inventiveness, to meet evolving investor needs.

West Bonebrake: Director of Operations Beanfields

Wes oversees all aspects of Beanfields' business operations. He is an accomplished professional with 6+ years of experience improving efficiency, quality, and cost in the high-growth CPG category.

Wes has cultivated a unique and comprehensive cross-functional operational perspective in contract manufacturing, material procurement, demand forecasting, product launch, vendor relationship, and inventory & logistics management which makes him a valuable asset to the team.

Maria Hussaini

Maria Hussaini has stepped down as CFO of Boosh Plant-based Brands. The Board and Company wish to thank Maria for all her hard work over the past year, especially in overseeing the audit of Beanfields acquisition.





Boosh Plant-based Brands Founder and CEO Connie Marples states, "I could not be more proud of our team through the successful integration of Beanfields into the Boosh Plant-based family of brands. The addition of Greg Gilbert and Wes Bonebrake to our management group has been seamless and their industry expertise plus history with Beanfields is highly valued."

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chips brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America.

