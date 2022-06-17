Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage Wins Best of Show Award at Interop Tokyo 2022

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Interop Tokyo 2022, the largest ICT exhibition in Japan, Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage won Special Prize for Best of Show Award in the Server & Storage category. This is the first world-class award won by Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage, demonstrating its high-end and competitive advantages.

Award-winning review: Unparalleled backup storage performance. With rapid backup speeds and high data reduction ratios, the system may revolutionize applications and system designs and propel a new backup storage model into the future.

Interop Tokyo is the largest and most influential ICT exhibition in Japan. Each year, top technology companies from around the world showcase their leading solutions and technical prowess, to compete for Interop's positive reviews. Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage earned plaudits from IT experts and reviewers with its industry-leading, unique solution and flawless on-site demonstration.

The traditional Disk-to-Disk-to-Tape (D2D2T) model for data protection faces problems like long backup window and recovery time, while the new era of Flash-to-Flash-to-Anything (F2F2X) is redefining the model as backup solutions are going flash, further unlocking the value of data. The Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage, as the next-generation intelligent all-flash benchmark product, is built for the F2F2X age, featuring rapid backup and recovery, efficient reduction, and high reliability.

Why Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage was crowned the winner

The first advantage is rapid backup and recovery. At the front end, OceanProtect uses DTOE intelligent network interface card (NIC) to optimize protocol computing and release CPU computing resources, doubling the array bandwidth compared to traditional NIC. Furthermore, OceanProtect supports high-performance SSDs at the back end. The end-to-end full acceleration feature enables up to 155 TB/hour backup and 172 TB/hour recovery bandwidths, respectively.

In terms of efficient reduction, multi-layer inline variable-length dedupe, feature-based compression, and byte-level compaction achieve up to 72:1 data reduction ratio, which contributed to great TCO savings.

Furthermore, 6-nines high reliability is built on the Active-Active redundancy hardware architecture and RAID-TP technology, which can tolerate three disk failures and implement failover within seconds when single controller failure, achieving high availability and reliability.

In the F2F2X age, data protection is embracing a new ecosystem and challenges. Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage adapts to high-speed backup models in diverse industries and application environments, providing premium backup and recovery to safeguard your data assets in the intelligent world.

For more information about Huawei OceanProtect solutions, please visit:

