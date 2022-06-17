abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Director Resignation
London, June 17
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)
LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
17 JUNE 2022
Director Resignation
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") announces the retirement of Mr Huw Evans as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022.
The Board wishes to thank Mr Evans for his valued contribution to the Board and to the Company during his tenure.
