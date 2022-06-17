abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Director Resignation

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

17 JUNE 2022

Director Resignation

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") announces the retirement of Mr Huw Evans as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2022.

The Board wishes to thank Mr Evans for his valued contribution to the Board and to the Company during his tenure.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745724

END