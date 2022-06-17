Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Mynd Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) (OTCQB: MYNDF) ("Mynd" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical research and development company creating innovative precision medicines and diagnostic solutions for patients with relentless neurological diseases, is pleased to announce that Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, Mynd's Chief Scientific Officer, has been inducted as a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. Globally, the most accomplished inventors in academia are elected to join the National Academy of Inventors.

Dr. Jefferies has been recognized for his many research discoveries and inventions in the field of biomedical research. The National Academy of Inventors induction ceremony took place in Phoenix, Arizona.

The National Academy of Inventors is a non-profit organization with the mission to recognize and encourage academic invention. The NAI Fellows Program highlights academic inventors who have created or facilitated outstanding inventions that have positively impacted society. As a founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Mynd, Dr. Jefferies is investigating novel biomarkers for monitoring the activity of psilocybins and psilocybin analogs and treatments for neuro-inflammatory disorders using psilocybins and psilocybin analogs.

Since the inception of the National Academy of Inventors Fellow program, 1,567 Fellows worldwide have been elected, of which only 15 are Canadian. Collectively, the Fellows hold more than 53,000 issued U.S. patents, which have generated over 13,000 licensed technologies, 3,200 companies and created more than 1 million jobs. In addition, over $3 trillion in revenue has been generated based on NAI Fellow discoveries1.

CEO Dr. Lyle Oberg comments, "Mynd will continue to build upon its scientific excellence in 2022. Dr. Jefferies is strongly focused on advancing the Company's clinical developments for both the biomarker diagnostic division and our new drug development candidates."

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development and diagnostics. Mynd is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other biopharmaceutical companies by unique molecular concepts for the applications of Psilocybins for overcoming disease. The Company advances pharmaceuticals through rigorous science and clinical trials while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property.

