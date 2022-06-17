Diageo: STUNNING NEW LUXURY POP-UP FOR JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL

LONDON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetting off this summer? Passengers are invited to embark on their journey in style and experience the luxury world of Johnnie Walker Blue Label in a striking new experiential hub located in departures of key airports including Heathrow, Terminal 5.

The stunning pop-up brings to life the iconic brand's new concept, offering travellers the opportunity to discover the unparalleled depth of flavour this iconic whisky has to offer and experience the luxury world for themselves in the travel retail space.

The activation features a bespoke sampling bar, where consumers can enjoy this exceptional liquid through an immersive experience, aided by the LCD display back-wall and surround sound headphones.

A unique gifting station also offers hand-crafted personalisation touches, including gift wrapping and personalised luggage tags, positioning Johnnie Walker as the perfect gift to give, whether that be for yourself to enjoy responsibly or for a special loved one.

A selection of whiskies from the world's #1 whisky brand in travel retail (IWSR 2019/2020) will also be on display for consumers to explore the full Johnnie Walker luxury portfolio.

The launch of the new pop-up is supported by an impactful airport media campaign which will see Johnnie Walker Blue Label take over high impact screens along the passenger journey, intriguing and inviting travellers to explore this world of luxury from the point of check-in.

This new Johnnie Walker Blue Label concept is currently live in Heathrow Terminal 5 departures and will be activated in other key global airports throughout June, July and August.

Additionally, two new Johnnie Walker Shop-In-Shops are set to open in Heathrow T2 and T3 in Summer 2022.

Nick Cook, General Manager Europe & Americas, Diageo Global Travel, says: "I would like to thank our partners at Dufry, Heathrow and JCDecaux UK for this collaboration. We are thrilled to start the roll-out of this new concept for Johnnie Walker Blue Label at Heathrow's Terminal 5.

"The luxury consumer base in the travel retail industry is a key growth driver for the channel so we're delighted to bring a luxury icon such as Johnnie Walker Blue Label to the table. We understand shoppers expect outstanding service, attention to detail and premium gifting solutions, so we have worked closely with our partner to bring these ambitions to life through the pop-up experience."

John Williams, Diageo Global Scotch Director, adds: "This brand new concept is part of our wider global strategy for Johnnie Walker Blue Label, opening up an electrifying world of luxury for consumers to experience for themselves.

We are striding forward and engaging with a new generation of whisky drinkers and I'm delighted to see the brand's luxury heritage being brought to life this way. It's important to us that shoppers can discover the depths of flavour this iconic brand has to offer."

The activation is now live in Heathrow Terminal 5, departures until 22 June 2022

Notes to Editors

About Johnnie Walker:

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch whisky brand (IWSR), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above all else. Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years, and Blue Label. Together they account for over 14 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2020), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch whisky brand in the world.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Please drink responsibly. Visit drinkiq.com for the facts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842307/Johnnie_Walker_Blue_Label.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842310/Johnnie_Walker_Blue_Label_2.jpg