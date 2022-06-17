Seedlip brings 2022's colour trend to drinks with the striking Summer of Colour cocktail series

LONDON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The days are getting longer, the weather is warming up and the Summer Solstice is just around the corner! With trend experts Pinterest foreseeing a summer of joyful colour everywhere from fashion to food, Seedlip is providing all the colourful cocktail inspiration you need to elevate your summer celebrations; whether you're hosting a party with friends, soaking up the sun in the park or unwinding in the garden.

Working with the three sophisticated Seedlip flavours, brand ambassador Christie Knight has created brand new cocktails to match consumer search trends:

Grove Strawberry Sour (0% ABV)

You'll need:

50ml Seedlip Grove 42

30ml pink grapefruit juice

20ml strawberry syrup*

20ml aquafaba or 1 egg white

Equipment:

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail strainer or sieve

*Strawberry Syrup

In a bowl, cover 400g of strawberries in 200g of sugar Cover the bowl & leave to sit for 3 hours Strain the syrup and keep in fridge Retain candied strawberries for garnish!

Method

Shake all ingredients without ice Add ice and shake again Strain into glass over large ice cube

Green Garden Cooler (0% ABV)

The perfect cocktail to use up any leftover or wilting herbs in the fridge.

You'll need:

50ml Seedlip Garden 108

Leftover fresh leaf herbs; you could use basil, mint, coriander, spinach

10ml apple cider vinegar

10ml lemon juice

25ml elderflower cordial

Soda water

Method:

Shake all ingredients except soda water together in a shaker Strain into a highball glass Top with soda and garnish with fresh herbs

You'll need:

50ml Seedlip Spice 94

50ml carrot juice

1 pinch turmeric powder (or 1cm fresh turmeric)

20ml maple syrup

25ml lemon juice

1 abundant carrot top (yes, the green leaves!)

Method:

Stir all ingredients over ice Strain into a highball filled with ice Garnish with carrot top tips

You can purchase your Seedlip drinks at www.seedlip drinks.com ; like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/seedlipdrinks ; or follow us on Instagram at @SeedlipDrinks .

Please drink responsibly and please do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842332/Seedlip_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842333/Seedlip_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842334/Seedlip_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842335/Seedlip_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842336/Seedlip_4.jpg