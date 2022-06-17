Last night bit.bio won the Emerging Star prize at the European Mediscience Awards in a ceremony at the Hotel InterContinental in London.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005329/en/

Members of the bit.bio team Helen MacBain and Damjana Nurkovic (third and fourth from left) accept the award from sponsors Silicon Valley Bank, Emily Pilkington, SVP Life Sciences and Nooman Haque Head of Life Sciences and Healthcare (second and fifth from left) and event host Nina Hossain (first left). (Photo: Business Wire)

The European Mediscience Awards is the largest annual gathering of private and publicly quoted healthcare, biotech and life sciences companies in Europe. It brings together the best of European mediscience companies to celebrate achievement and recognise success with 10 awards given out on the night. This was the 20th year of the Awards.

The ceremony was attended by more than 500 quoted and private UK and European life sciences companies and their corporate advisers, analysts, fund managers, commentators and peers.

Dr Mark Kotter, CEO and Founder at bit.bio, said:

"We are excited to be recognised as the 'Emerging Star' by the Mediscience Awards amongst a cohort of outstanding companies that all work hard to push the boundaries and make a difference for patients.

"This is a testament to the growing awareness of how synbio companies like bit.bio can positively impact the biotech and pharma industries with new technologies and work together on new ways to discover, develop and build new medicines.

"And it would not happen without the hard work of our continually growing team that is dedicated to unlocking the power of human cells to transform research, drug discovery and cell therapies."

ENDS

Notes to Editors

About bit.bio

bit.bio combines the concepts of coding and biology to provide human cells for research, drug discovery and cell therapy, enabling a new generation of medicines.

This is possible with our precision cellular reprogramming technology, opti-ox a breakthrough gene engineering approach that enables unlimited batches of any human cell to be manufactured consistently at scale through direct reprogramming of stem cells.

The company was founded in 2016 by Dr Mark Kotter from his labs at the University of Cambridge after his discovery of the opti-ox technology.

It has raised over $150m in funding so far, has over 150 employees and is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and San Francisco, US.

For more information visit bit.bio

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005329/en/

Contacts:

Contact AprilSix on behalf of bit.bio:

bit.bio@aprilsix.com

+447506 022 367