DJ Renewi plc: Part sale of Deferred Annual Bonus shares to cover withholding tax and commission

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 11,226 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme on 16 June 2022, solely to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP6.8005 11,226

Aggregated information

d) 11,226

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.8005 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Contact: Philip Griffin-Smith, Renewi plc Group Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewi.com

