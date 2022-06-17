Anzeige
Freitag, 17.06.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
WKN: A3CRFF ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A 
Tradegate
17.06.22
09:03 Uhr
7,840 Euro
-0,080
-1,01 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.06.2022 | 16:07
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: Part sale of Deferred Annual Bonus shares to cover withholding tax and commission

DJ Renewi plc: Part sale of Deferred Annual Bonus shares to cover withholding tax and commission

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Part sale of Deferred Annual Bonus shares to cover withholding tax and commission 17-Jun-2022 / 14:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name              Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
                       Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB00BNR4T868 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Sale of 11,226 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
                       Bonus Scheme on 16 June 2022, solely to cover withholding taxes and 
                       commission. 
 
 
                       Shares sold to cover taxes and    Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                       commission              commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
 
                       GBP6.8005 
                                         11,226

Aggregated information

d) 11,226

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.8005 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

16 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Contact: Philip Griffin-Smith, Renewi plc Group Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  169213 
EQS News ID:  1378543 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378543&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2022 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
