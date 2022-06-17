Great-tasting craft coffee at the push of a button - Caravan Coffee Roasters' game-changing NEW pods

LONDON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravan , coffee and all-day dining pioneers leading the roasting and restaurant scenes, are making their great coffee even more accessible - without the brunch queues. Meet NEW Caravan Coffee Roasters' Pods: great-tasting, planet-friendly, craft coffee at the push of a button.

For years, Caravan Coffee Roasters has been the premium choice for those who know great craft coffee. Now, with coffee pod machines in over 20 million households, Caravan are bringing their brews home. Coffee pods haven't had the best rep - lacking similar great flavour and pushing ethical, sustainable practices to the sidelines - Caravan's new pods are here to break the mould!

Team expertise has poured into the pods: sourced, roasted and taste-tested in their London HQ like their whole-bean and ground coffee. Sourcing principles centre on people and environments that produce coffee, ensuring each batch supports local communities and initiatives driving positive change. These include: their industry-leading Female Producer Programme - sourcing 50% of Caravan's coffee from female producers; 1% For The Planet - 1% of revenue goes to environmental causes like Project Waterfall, providing clean water in Ethiopia; amongst others.

Three pods are available, based on signature Caravan favourites, curated to suit all-day drinking: Caravan's versatile TheDaily and organic Market Blend, alongside their award-winning Decaf.

Daily Blend

A full-bodied reimagining of classic coffee, perfect from morning to night. Balanced, smooth, with notes of dark chocolate, baking spices and toffee apple, it has a low acidity and clean finish.

Market Blend

Caravan's signature organic espresso blend, crafted to highlight lively flavour notes of red apple, milk chocolate and honeycomb. Expect clarity, sweetness, and a bright-yet-balanced acidity.

Decaf

Just as delicious as its caffeinated counterparts: from the way it's processed to its distinctive tropical sweetness, it's clean, sweet, and delightful, with notes of chocolate brownie, maple syrup and poached pear.

All Nespresso compatible. For the best brew and flavour, use one capsule per 'short' shot and two capsules for long coffees.

Purchase at Amazon (RRP £7 per x10 pack of pods) in Daily , Market and Decaf blends; or subscription from www.caravancoffeeroasters.co.uk (RRP: £5 per x10 pack of pods, minimum order x3 packs).

