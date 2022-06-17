Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.06.2022 | 16:53
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB which Took Place on 17th June 2022

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB (legal
entity code 303225546, address: A. Vivulskio street 7, Vilnius; Company) took
place on 17 June 2022, the shareholders attending the meeting held 3 363 133
shares, which entitled them to 3 363 133 votes (i.e. 80,03% of votes granted by
all shares of the Company). 

The following decisions have been taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of the Remuneration policy.

Decision:

To approve Remuneration policy.

2. Approval of Conflict of interest policy.

Decision:

To approve the Conflict of Interest Policy, which applies to legal relations
from 20-05-2022. 

3. Approval of the Code of ethics.

Decision:

To approve the Code of Ethics.

4. Approval of the rules for granting Company's shares to employees.

Decision:

Approve the rules on granting Company's shares to employees as per the attached
draft. 





Head of Adminstration
Paulius Tarbunas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1075173
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.