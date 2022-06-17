NEO Finance AB: Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB which Took Place on 17th June 2022

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB (legal entity code 303225546, address: A. Vivulskio street 7, Vilnius; Company) took place on 17 June 2022, the shareholders attending the meeting held 3 363 133 shares, which entitled them to 3 363 133 votes (i.e. 80,03% of votes granted by all shares of the Company). The following decisions have been taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders: 1. Approval of the Remuneration policy. Decision: To approve Remuneration policy. 2. Approval of Conflict of interest policy. Decision: To approve the Conflict of Interest Policy, which applies to legal relations from 20-05-2022. 3. Approval of the Code of ethics. Decision: To approve the Code of Ethics. 4. Approval of the rules for granting Company's shares to employees. Decision: Approve the rules on granting Company's shares to employees as per the attached draft. Head of Adminstration Paulius Tarbunas Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1075173