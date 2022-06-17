Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPKN ISIN: US05601U1051 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
17.06.22
17:12 Uhr
7,960 US-Dollar
-0,600
-7,01 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRC INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.06.2022 | 17:08
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

1791 Management LLC: Today 1791 Management Releases Report Detailing Black Rifle Coffee's Six-Month Track Record as a Public Company

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / 1791 Management LLC ("1791"), a West Coast Investment Firm representing large institutional investors, announced today the publication of the first supplemental research report in connection with 1791's letter to Management of Black Rifle Coffee dated May 17, 2022.

A COPY OF THE REPORT IS AVAILABLE HERE:

First Supplemental Research Report Re: Black Rifle Coffee

"We sincerely appreciate the hundreds of Black Rifle Shareholders who contacted us in the weeks following our original letter to management addressing corporate governance." States 1791's Parent Company CEO, Jonathan Wallentine.

1791 Management encourages all Black Rifle Coffee Stakeholders to read and provide comments on the publication. 1791 advocates due diligence and encourages Black Rifle Stakeholders to draw their own conclusions regarding the report.

CONTACTS:

1791 Management
https://www.1791management.com/
Phone: 702-850-9905
Email: info@1791management.com

ADDITIONAL CONTACTS:

Christopher Conatzer | cconatzer@1791management.com
Binxin Zhu | bzhu@1791management.com
Zhiyi Zhou | zzhou@1791management.com
Jonathan Wallentine | jwallentine@1791management.com
Keith Boyak | kboyak@1791management.com
Ryan Hammett | rhammett@1791management.com

SOURCE: 1791 Management LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705585/Today-1791-Management-Releases-Report-Detailing-Black-Rifle-Coffees-Six-Month-Track-Record-as-a-Public-Company

BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.