1791 Management LLC: Today 1791 Management Releases Report Detailing Black Rifle Coffee's Six-Month Track Record as a Public Company

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / 1791 Management LLC ("1791"), a West Coast Investment Firm representing large institutional investors, announced today the publication of the first supplemental research report in connection with 1791's letter to Management of Black Rifle Coffee dated May 17, 2022.

First Supplemental Research Report Re: Black Rifle Coffee

"We sincerely appreciate the hundreds of Black Rifle Shareholders who contacted us in the weeks following our original letter to management addressing corporate governance." States 1791's Parent Company CEO, Jonathan Wallentine.

1791 Management encourages all Black Rifle Coffee Stakeholders to read and provide comments on the publication. 1791 advocates due diligence and encourages Black Rifle Stakeholders to draw their own conclusions regarding the report.

CONTACTS:

1791 Management

https://www.1791management.com/

Phone: 702-850-9905

Email: info@1791management.com

ADDITIONAL CONTACTS:

Christopher Conatzer | cconatzer@1791management.com

Binxin Zhu | bzhu@1791management.com

Zhiyi Zhou | zzhou@1791management.com

Jonathan Wallentine | jwallentine@1791management.com

Keith Boyak | kboyak@1791management.com

Ryan Hammett | rhammett@1791management.com

