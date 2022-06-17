Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - High Fusion Inc. (CSE: FUZN) ("High Fusion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to sell its San Diego Natural dispensary in Escondido, California ("SDN"). In addition, the Company has agreed to enter into a one-year, secured loan facility in the principal amount of US$400,000 ("Second Loan Facility").

As part of the acquisition of the business of OutCo Labs in 2021, the Company acquired SDN, a medical dispensary, which subsequently obtained its recreational licence from the county in November 2021. The sale of SDN, if completed, will provide funding and allow the Company to focus on its branded manufacturing and retail dispensary in El Cajon California.

The agreement for the sale of SDN was signed on May 31, 2022 and provides for a US$1.6 million, all cash, purchase price and is expected to close next month.

As a means of funding the Company to completion of the SDN sale, the Company has secured two bridge loans, the first of which was announced on March 14, 2022, in the amount of US$472,500. The Second Loan Facility which closed on June 13, 2022 is comprised of three tranches, representing a total principal amount of US$400,000. Of the principal amount, US$326,115.78 has been advanced to the Company and the remaining US$73,884.22 represents settlement of other obligations. Such other obligations include US$50,000 portion of a debenture and US$23,884.22 in expense reimbursement to an insider (see below). The Second Loan Facility will accrue interest at 26% per annum and matures at the earlier of one year and completion of the sale of SDN.

As part of the Second Loan Facility, the lenders will be granted 2,000,000 subordinate voting share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant") subject to CSE approval. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company at a price of $.05 and for a period of two years.

US$50,000 of the Secured Loan Facility represents a related party transaction to Adam Szweras, the Chairman of the Company (the "Insider"). Such Insider has been issued a promissory note for US$50,000 representing a cash contribution of US$26,115.78 and US$23,884.22 representing settlement of debt obligations of High Fusion to such Insider. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue 250,000 Warrants to such Insider once the Company's blackout period has ended. Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the above transactions with the Insider constituted a "related party transaction" as the Insider is considered to be a related party to High Fusion. The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 (pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a)) as the fair market value of the securities issued to, and the consideration received from, the Insider did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The transaction with the Insider has been approved by all of the independent directors of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days before the completion of the transaction as the Company needed to complete the transaction on an expedited basis.

About High Fusion Inc.

High Fusion Inc. (formerly Nutritional High International Inc.) is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry with a specific focus on flower, pro-rolls, vapes, edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company operates and controls licenses in California, Colorado and Oregon.

High Fusion has manufacturing, retail and grow operations in California through its acquisition of the business of OutCo and owns and operates oil extraction and edible manufacturing facilities in Colorado and Oregon. The Company's brand portfolio includes its award winning FLÏ edibles and vape product, OutCo, Thrive, Red Octopus and Dubbi Brothers. The Company's OutCo and Thrive brands in California are distributed through Punch Edibles.

