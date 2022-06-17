The patent litigation dispute between Hanwha Q Cells and Longi is heating up in Europe.From pv magazine Germany The patent dispute between module manufacturer Hanwha Q-Cells and its various competitors has been waged on several continents since 2019. The South Korean manufacturer has filed lawsuits against Longi, JinkoSolar and REC in Germany, the United States and Australia. In the United States, the court case is already much more advanced than the one in Germany. Longi said on Thursday that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit recently issued a ruling invalidating Hanwha Q-Cells' ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...