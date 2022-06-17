Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SOLWERS PLC'S SHARE STARTS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 17 JUNE 2022 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SOLWERS PLC'S SHARE STARTS The liquidity provision agreement between Solwers Plc and Carnegie Investment Bank AB meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Solwers Plc as of June 20, 2022. Company name: Solwers Plc Trading code: SOLWERS ISIN code: FI4000452545 Orderbook id: 226821 Liquidity Provider (LP): Carnegie Investment Bank AB Liquidity Provision starts: 20 June 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services