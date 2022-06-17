Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS47 ISIN: FI4000452545 Ticker-Symbol: 0ST 
Frankfurt
17.06.22
09:16 Uhr
5,780 Euro
-0,340
-5,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLWERS OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLWERS OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.06.2022 | 17:41
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SOLWERS PLC'S SHARE STARTS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 17 JUNE 2022 SHARES

LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE SOLWERS PLC'S SHARE STARTS

The liquidity provision agreement between Solwers Plc and Carnegie Investment
Bank AB meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq
Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Solwers Plc as of
June 20, 2022. 

Company name: Solwers Plc
Trading code: SOLWERS
ISIN code: FI4000452545
Orderbook id: 226821
Liquidity Provider (LP): Carnegie Investment Bank AB
Liquidity Provision starts: 20 June 2022

Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services
SOLWERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.